Muskogee took charge in the third quarter in a big way and defeated Sapulpa 47-31 at Sapulpa on Saturday.
The Roughers led 19-18 at the half and outscored the Chieftains 14-1 in the third.
Javaunte Campbell had 8 of his 12 points in the third after going scoreless in the first half. But it was a shift to a 1-3-1 defense that ultimately made the difference, said Roughers coach Lynwood Wade.
“We got some traps in the corners and at the top so we went to a 1-31- where w could trap and not over-rotate and it worked,” he said.
D’Andre Titsworth and Keondre Johns had 8 points each.
“They took away our fast break and transition ball in the first half and did a good job of it,” said Wade.
Muskogee improved to 4-7 and hosts Bartlesville on Tuesday. Sapulpa fell to 4-13.
More boys action:
WEBBERS FALLS 47, CROWDER 38 — Webbers (8-6) had three in double figures. Dayton Jarrard had a team-high 15 points, including four 3s in the second half, Ashton Davis finished with 12 points and Skelly Taylor 11
WARNER 45, STROTHER 36 — The Eagles (8-8) held Strother without a field goal in the second quarter and two in the third, outscoring them over that span by 24-10 to lead 33-18. Jace Jackson had a game-high 18 points and Hayden McElyea 12.
Girls basketball
SAPULPA 60, MUSKOGEE 38 — Akira Eubanks had 17 points including five 3s, three of which came in the first quarter.
Muskogee trailed 17-11 at that point and was still in that range at the half trailing 24-17 despite hitting just two field goals in the second quarter. Those were from Eubanks and Malaysia Burton. Those two had the two field goals in the third as the deficit ballooned from seven to 23, 46-23. Muskogee fell to 1-9. Sapulpa is 12-4.
WEBBERS FALLS 59, CROWDER 37 — The Lady Warriors (14-0) remained unbeaten as three broke into double-digits. Samantha Shanks had a team-best 17 points, Anistyn Garner 13 and Brook Wyatt 12. They led 26-14 at the half.
WARNER 62, STROTHER 57 — Warner (13-4) rallied from a 25-24 halftime deficit to spoil a 30-point night from Bradi Harmon’s 30-point night. Jordan Jackson led Warner with 21 points including three 3s in the third quarter. Harlie Chesser had three 3s and 15 points. Alexis Fowler had 10 points after having two at the half.
Wrestling
PRYOR TOURNAMENT — Jacob Wolf of Muskogee took second at 120 pounds, losing in the finals to Hunter Tadynch of Vinita in a 9-6 decision.
Brandon Tolbert was sixth at 195 for the Roughers.'
MAVERICK CONFERENCE -- For those results, see related story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.