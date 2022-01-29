Muskogee took charge in the third quarter in a big way and defeated Sapulpa 47-31 at Sapulpa on Saturday.
The Roughers led 19-18 at the half and outscored the Chieftains 14-1 in the third.
Javaunte Campbell had 8 of his 12 points in the third after going scoreless in the first half. But it was a shift to a 1-3-1 defense that ultimately made the difference, said Roughers coach Lynwood Wade.
“We got some traps in the corners and at the top so we went to a 1-31- where w could trap and not over-rotate and it worked,” he said.
D’Andre Titsworth and Keondre Johns had 8 points each.
“They took away our fast break and transition ball in the first half and did a good job of it,” said Wade.
Muskogee improved to 4-7 and hosts Bartlesville on Tuesday. Sapulpa fell to 4-13.
Girls basketball
SAPULPA 60, MUSKOGEE 38 — No information available. Muskogee fell to 1-9. Sapulpa is 12-4.
Wrestling
PRYOR TOURNAMENT — Jacob Wolf of Muskogee took second at 120 pounds, losing in the finals to Hunter Tadynch of Vinita in a 9-6 decision.
Brandon Tolbert was sixth at 195 for the Roughers.
