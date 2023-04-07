BASEBALL
RIVERSIDE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT — Gore won the Conference Championship as the Pirates (12-6) defeated Porum, 10-1. Gabe Dozier got the win on the mound as he allowed just one hit and struck out eight batters. He also drove in two runs on his lone hit. Blaine Barnes led all batters with three hits while Jackson Duke finished with two base knocks. Michael Wright had the only hit for Porum (12-7).
Okay (3-3) defeated Keota 8-1 to win the consolation final. Chase Clark got the win on the mound finishing the game with nine strikeouts.
Webbers Falls took third place with a 15-9 win over McCurtain. Trailing, 9-8, The Warriors scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to clinch the win. Earlier Webbers Falls (9-9) came back from a 8-2 deficit by scoring six runs in the fifth to tie the game. Stryker Chappell and Brayden Robinson both finished with three hits. Chappell brought in two runs and Robinson got the win with seven strikeouts and three hits allowed.
FORT GIBSON 20, PORTER 1 — Hunter Branch started the game on the hill for Fort Gibson (14-5) and pitched three no-hit innings against Class A No. 15 Porter (18-6). Ashton Abshier relieved him in the top of the fourth and finished the game out, also allowing no-hits.
OKTAHA 6, EUFAULA 5 — Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha scored three runs in the second inning, then held off Eufaula to capture the win. Hunter Dearman got the win for the Tigers while Luke Adcock took the loss for the Ironheads. Dearman, Kannon Robinson, Kipton Christian, Brody Surmont, Avery Browning, Maddox Edwards, and Dylan Walden each managed one hit to lead Oktaha (11-3) while Adcock and Hayden Robinson had two hits each for Eufaula (11-7).
CHECOTAH 14, NATHAN HALE 10 — In a back and forth affair, it was Checotah who came out on top as it picked up its second win on the year and second in a row. Lane Elliot had four hits to lead the Wildcats (2-13) while Dallas Carter went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Bronson Bouher, Charles Collins, Jonah Marshall and Mitchell Tanner all collected two hits each.
WAGONER 5, HOLLAND HALL 4 — Down 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gabe Rodriguez was the hero as Wagoner (7-1, 5-1 District 4A-7) won in walkoff fashion on his sacrifice fly ball to score Adam Luna.
HILLDALE 15, NORTH ROCK CREEK 12 — Despite allowing seven runs in the fifth inning, Hilldale (11-5, 5-3 4A-6) was able to hold on to the win. Chad Parks earned the victory on the pitcher's mound, going four and a third innings and allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out six. Bucky Kelly, Brayson Parker, and Ryan Miller all put in work in relief out of the bullpen. Kelly recorded the last four outs to earn the save. Aden Jenkins, who had a home run in the fifth, finished the day 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Chandler Wood and Joey Myers added two hits apiece and combined for five RBIs.
OOLOGAH FESTIVAL — Both teams were strong on the mound, but in the end it was Muskogee’s Jarrett Crawford who came out victorious in the Roughers’ 3-1 win over Oologah, as he allowed just four hits over seven innings . Luke Jamison and Doc Estes collected two hits apiece to lead Muskogee (7-12).
COAL MINING CLASSIC — Friday's game against Wilburton was a heartbreaker for Warner as it lost the lead late in a 3-2 defeat. The game was tied at two with Wilburton batting in the bottom of the sixth when an error scored one run for Wilburton. Jace Jackson was 2-for-3 with one RBI to lead the Eagles who will play Ripley for third place, today at 2 p.m.
MICKEY MANTLE CLASSIC — Class 2A No. 14 Haskell lost 2-0 to Cooter (MO). Lucas King and Brady Neal had two hits each as the Haymakers (7-4) collected just five hits.
SLOWPITCH
WETUMKA FESTIVAL — Porum opened with a 9-2 win over Indianola as the Lady Panthers scored five runs in the fifth inning. Zoe Davis and Jaelyn Smith both finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Courtney Pease and Leia Johnson added two hits apiece. The Lady Panthers followed up with a 13-6 win over Mulhall-Orlando as Pease finished with four RBIs on two hits. In the nightcap Porum won 6-3 over Allen as Johnson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Smith was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
CHELSEA FESTIVAL — Class 3A No. 9 Haskell won all three of its games on the day. The Lady Haymakers (18-6) opened with a 8-2 win over Sperry which was followed up by a 10-5 decision over No. 13 Fairland. In the final game, Haskell beat Class 4A No. 18 Chelsea, 10-6. Leading the Lady Haymakers was Cheyanna Morgan who finished the day 11-of-12 with eight RBIs. Lynzi Kelly added seven hits and five RBIs, RiLee Morgan netted six hits and three RBIs and Josie Enkey ended with four hits and three RBIs. Riley Westmoreland had three hits and one RBI, all coming against Fairland.
SOCCER
MUSKOGEE 2, TAHLEQUAH 0 (G) — Mia Gonzales and Rheagan Summerville scored a goal each as the Lady Roughers (5-3, 2-1 6A-4) picked up a district win. Hollie Courtney had eight saves and Emily Christensen assisted on both goals.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Connors State College at Eastern State College, 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Porter at Holland Hall, 10 a.m.
Checotah at Victory Christian, 1 p.m./ 3 p.m.
Vian Festival: Oktaha vs. Hulbert, 4 p.m.; vs. Vian, 6 p.m.
COAL MINING CLASSIC: At Hartshorne: Third Place, Warner vs. Ripley, 2 p.m.
MICKEY MANTLE CLASSIC : Haskell vs. Miami, 10 a.m.
