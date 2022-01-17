CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL — At Porum, Midway beat Moss 56-54 after trailing by 25-7 at one point. Geral Washington’s free throws with 5.4 left broke a 54-all tie. He had 31 points. Gervon Washington had 12. Midway is 6-4.

In girls action Keota beat Gore 48-39 and Quinton beat Moss 36-35.

Prep glance 6:30/8 unless noted

Tuesday’s Games

Muskogee at Sand Springs

Haskell at Vian, 6/7:30 p.m.

Porter at Gore

Sal. Central at Oktaha, ppd.

Cross Telephone Invitational: Gans vs. Midway (girls), 6:30 p.m.; Porum vs. Keota (boys), 8 p.m.

