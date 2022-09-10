Baseball
TUPELO 6, OKTAHA 4 — The Tigers surrendered four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to fall at the Silo Tournament. Darren Ledford was 2-for-2 for Oktaha (12-7) with a run scored and Kipton Christian was 2-for-2 with a run batted in.
Fastpitch
OKTAHA 9, WISTER 1 — The Lady Tigers (21-4) jumped to a 7-0 lead in two innings of play. Peyton Bryan and Kirsten Berry each drove in three runs. Brynn Surmont and Hannah Focht were 2-for-3.
Volleyball
WAGONER TOURNAMENT — Wagoner was swept in two sets by both Duncan and Glenpool, Duncan by 25-12, 25-15 and Glenpool by 25-19, 25-12. The Lady Bulldogs are 3-8.
— Staff
