BASKETBALL: BRAGGS 50, HAILEYVILLE 29 —Jase King had 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-0) in their season opener. Colten Burk had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists.  Braggs girls game was canceled. Both Braggs teams are in action next Thursday against Kinta.

FOOTBALL: WEBBERS FALLS 40, WELEETKA 0 — Josh Mason rushed for 245 yards on 19 carries and scored five TDs, and on defense, led the Warriors (6-4, 2-3  District B-5) with 8 tackles, 6 for lost yardage.

 

Webbers Falls 40, Weleetka 14

Arkoma 60, Cave Springs 0

Garber 46, Olive 0

Jenks 49, Westmoore 21

Bixby 70, Tulsa Washington 21

Kingston 48, Dickson 0

Millwood 48, Crossings Christian 0

Dewey 42, Nowata 6

Vian 46, Heavener 0

Woodland 48, OCA 22

Sal. Central 47, Canadian 6

Morrison 20, Hominy 12

Sharon Mutual 60, Corn Bible 14

Timberlake 48, Bluejacket 0

