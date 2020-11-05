PREP ROUNDUP
BASKETBALL: BRAGGS 50, HAILEYVILLE 29 —Jase King had 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-0) in their season opener. Colten Burk had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Braggs girls game was canceled. Both Braggs teams are in action next Thursday against Kinta.
FOOTBALL: WEBBERS FALLS 40, WELEETKA 0 — Josh Mason rushed for 245 yards on 19 carries and scored five TDs, and on defense, led the Warriors (6-4, 2-3 District B-5) with 8 tackles, 6 for lost yardage.
Webbers Falls 40, Weleetka 14
Arkoma 60, Cave Springs 0
Garber 46, Olive 0
Jenks 49, Westmoore 21
Bixby 70, Tulsa Washington 21
Kingston 48, Dickson 0
Millwood 48, Crossings Christian 0
Dewey 42, Nowata 6
Vian 46, Heavener 0
Woodland 48, OCA 22
Sal. Central 47, Canadian 6
Morrison 20, Hominy 12
Sharon Mutual 60, Corn Bible 14
Timberlake 48, Bluejacket 0
