Saturday
FASTPITCH
LAKE EUFAULA TOURNAMENT — Stuart beat Eufaula 2-0 in a no-hitter. Avery Williams took the loss for the Lady Ironheads (13-7).
NEXTERA CONFERENCE FESTIVAL AT HASKELL — Porter was the victim of a no-hitter in a 15-0 loss to Chouteau. The Lady Wildcats put up 10 runs in the first inning on the way to the win. Addie Criner took the loss. Porter then lost to Haskell, 13-0. Criner had the lone hit for the Lady Pirates (8-15) and again was the losing pitcher. Haskell amassed a 9-0 lead after two innings as Cheyenne Morgan, RayLin Morgan and Hayden Ward all had two hits. Haskell shutout Liberty 23-0 as Audrey Turknett pitched a no-hitter. In a a 12-0 win over Mounds, RayLin Morgan had a first-inning solo-home run to give Haskell a 1-0 lead. In the third inning, the Lady Haymakers (16-7) erupted for 11 runs to close out the scoring. Riley Westmoreland went 2-for-2 while also earning the win as she tossed the no hitter.
Tuesday
BASEBALL
OKTAHA 14, OKAY 0 — Class A No. 1 Oktaha scored nine runs in the first inning and was led by Darren Ledford who finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Ledford helped the Tigers get the huge first inning advantage when he tripled home three runs. Later in the fifth, he added a two-run single. Kipton Christian also had two hits and one RBI. Oktaha (16-0) held Okay (8-4) to one hit on the day.
PRUE AT BRAGGS — Canceled
FASTPITCH
OKTAHA 12, CHECOTAH 0 — Kristen Berry went 3-for-3 in leading Oktaha past Checotah as she posted three RBIs on the day with a three-run home run in the third inning to help the Lady Tigers close out the win. Oktaha put up a 6-0 lead in the second inning and finished the game with 11 hits. Madison Capps was the winning pitcher while Hailey Prince took the loss for Checotah (8-11). Peyton Bryan finished with three runs batted in and Ava Scott had two hits for Oktaha (19-3). Maci Britt and Kami Hamm collected one hit apiece for the Lady Wildcats.
EUFAULA 10, OKMULGEE 0 — Avery Williams pitched a no-hitter as Eufaula earned the District 3A-8 win over Okmulgee. Gabbi Noriega and Kate Pippenger both finished 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Lady Ironheads (14-7, 7-1).
FORT GIBSON 5, INOLA 4 — Kaiah Austin lifted Fort Gibson past the Lady Longhorns as she hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie. Austin also earned the win in the circle as she struckout 11 batters. Rylea Mendenhall and Peyton Rusell both finished with two hits while Alyria Smith had two runs batted in for the Lady Tigers (7-12).
HULBERT 13, PORTER 9 — Hulbert scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away from Porter who was holding on to a 8-7 lead. Addie Criner was the losing pitcher, but led the Lady Pirates (8-16) at the plate as she ended with three hits and three RBIs. Aaliyah Moore added two hits and two RBIs in the loss.
GORE 18, GANS 0 — Paige Curran drove in four runs on two hits for the Lady Pirates. Gore (6-14) scored 10 runs in the third inning on the way to victory, while piling up 12 hits in the game along with 10 stolen bases.
WAGONER 3, BRISTOW 2 — Kiwi Birdtail hit a walk-off single in extra innings to give Wagoner the District 4A-7 win over the Lady Pirates. Zoie Griffin was strong in the circle as she recorded 14 strikeouts in picking up the win. Jayln Fourkiller led the Lady Bulldogs (11-7-1, 5-2) with two hits.
BIXBY 9, MUSKOGEE 4 — Kambri Johnson put Muskogee up 1-0 in the first inning on a sacrifice fly, but the lead was short lived as Bixby scored three runs in the top of the second to take the 3-1 lead and cruise. Kyra Rowland, who took the loss for the Lady Roughers (7-10, 4-7 District 6A-4), led Muskogee with two hits.
VOLLEYBALL
OKAY 3, HULBERT 0 — The Class 3A No. 8 Lady Mustangs (9-4) swept Hulbert as they took the sets, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-17, respectively.
CATOOSA 3, WAGONER 0 — The Class 4A No. 8 Lady Indians handled the Class 3A No. 16 Lady Bulldogs (6-7) easily. Catoosa won all three sets, 25-13, 25-10 and 25-20, respectively.
Thursday schedule
BASEBALL
SILO TOURNAMENT : Oktaha vs. Red Oak, 2 p.m.
CAMERON INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT : At Cameron, Braggs vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.; Braggs-Whitesboro winner vs. Cameron, 6 p.m.;
Indianola at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH
WYANDOTTE FESTIVAL : At Fairland, Oktaha vs. Adair, 2:30 p.m.; vs. Fairland, 4 p.m.
CENTRAL SHOOTOUT : Warner vs. Roland, 4 p.m.; vs. Hulbert, 5:30 p.m.
MORRIS FESTIVAL: Checotah vs. Pocola, 11:30 a.m.; vs. Hilldale JV, 12:45 p.m.; vs. Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
BIXBY TOURNAMENT : Muskogee vs. Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.; vs. El Reno 1:20 p.m.; Haskell vs. Broken Arrow, 1:20 p.m.; vs. Muskogee, 3 p.m.
Eufaula at Heavener, 5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Hilldale, 5:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Gore, 4 p.m.
Wagoner at Coweta, 5 p.m.
Owasso JV at Muskogee, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Claremore Sequoyah at Wagoner, 6 p.m.
Salina at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
