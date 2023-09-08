Thursday
BASEBALL
SILO TOURNAMENT — Class A No. 1 Oktaha beat Red Oak, 9-0 on Thursday. Kipton Christian belted a three-run home run to put the Tigers (17-0) up 3-0 in the first inning and Maddox Edwards had a three-run double as Oktaha scored six runs in the second inning to close out the scoring. Connor Ward was the winning pitcher as he gave up just four hits in five innings. Kale Testerman added two hits and scored twice.
CAMERON INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT : AT CAMERON — Braggs (5-9) split its games as it defeated Whitesboro, 6-5 but then lost to host Cameron, 12-0.
OKAY 10, INDIANOLA 2 — Chase Clark pitched a no-hitter and struck out nine batters to lead the Mustangs (9-4). At the plate, Clark was hit by a pitch and also was walked.
FASTPITCH
WYANDOTTE FESTIVAL: AT FAIRLAND — Oktaha opened with a 4-2 win over Adair as Ava Scott doubled home the decisive two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hannah Focht helped give the Lady Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first with an RBI double. Madison Capps earned the win. Oktaha lost its second game to Fairland, 7-4. The Lady Tigers led 4-3 after the first inning but the Lady Owls tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the second and then took a 6-4 advantage with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third. Mileigh Needham took the loss for Oktaha (18-4) while Kristen Berry had two hits and Focht ended with three RBIs.
CENTRAL SHOOTOUT — Warner went 2-0 on the day as it beat Roland, 3-2 and followed up with an 8-3 win over Hulbert. The Lady Eagles improved to 15-5.
MORRIS FESTIVAL — Checotah collected only three hits in a 3-0 loss to Pocola. Aurora Madewell went 2-for-3 and Shaelynn Casey took the loss in the circle. The Lady Wildcats (9-11) regrouped and defeated the Hilldale JV, 7-1. Hailey Prince had an RBI single which helped Checotah take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. CHS improved its lead to 5-0 with three runs in the third. Prince went 2-for-2 and also earned the win. Kora Hall added two hits.
EUFAULA 12, HEAVENER 0 — The Lady Ironheads scored eight runs in the third inning and was led by Madison Ballard with three RBIs. Avery Williams, who earned the win, Jadence Efurd and Gabbi Noriega all collected two hits for Eufaula (15-7, 8-1) in the District 3A-8 win.
FORT GIBSON 17, SALLISAW 2 — Kendal Thouvenal, Matty Laney and Turner Trout combined for six of Fort Gibson’s eight hits as the Lady Tigers opened a 6-1 advantage in the first inning. Kaiah Austin earned the win as she pitched a one-hit ball game. Laney led Fort Gibson (8-12, 4-5 District 4A-6) as she was 3-for-3 while Thouvenal had the hot bat with two hits and four RBIs. The Lady Tigers recorded 14 walks.
WAGONER 13, COWETA 7 — Tylen Edwards’ three-run home run helped give Wagoner a 9-7 lead in the sixth inning that it would not relinquish. The Lady Bulldogs had trailed 7-4 going into the sixth. Zoie Griffin got the win tossing a complete game with 12 strikeouts, while Jayln Fourkiller led Wagoner with four hits and two RBIs. Kiwi Birdtail, Jaziah Pierce and Kenzi Fourkiller all collected two hits for the Lady Bulldogs (12-7-1).
MUSKOGEE 1-6, OWASSO JV 0-1 — In game one, the score was tied 0-0 through six innings when in the home half, Kyra Rowland hit a RBI single to give Muskogee the win. Piper Knight led with two hits while Rowland earned the win. In the nightcap, Jaliyah Simmons finished 3-for-4 which included a third inning solo home run to put the Lady Roughers (9-10) ahead 1-0. Lariah Stewart added two RBIs and Gabbi Davis had two hits. Rowland earned the win.
PORTER 17, OKMULGEE 16 — Aaliyah Moore hit a walk off double to bring in the winning run for Porter (9-16). Moore finished the day 4-for-5 with six RBIs. Addie Criner picked up the win while also having three hits at the plate and two RBIs. Remi Haworth added four hits and an RBI and Kelsi Kilgore was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
PORUM 17, WETUMKA 1 — Leia Johnson went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Porum (18-9) while Zoe Davis was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Mesa Coulston got the win and at the plate finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
HILLDALE 9, MIAMI 4 — The Hornets picked up the win over Miami and improved to 8-5 overall and 6-3 in District 4A-8.
VOLLEYBALL
OKAY 3, SALINA 0 — The Class 3A No. 8 Okay Lady Mustangs (10-4) swept Salina by set scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-20.
Friday
BASEBALL
CAMERON INVITATIONAL AT CAMERON — Braggs’ first game with the Howe JV was canceled due to rain delay. The Wildcats (5-10) ended the day losing to Buffalo Valley, 5-3.
SILO TOURNAMENT — Darren Ledford doubled home the winning run in the top of the sixth inning as Class A No. 1 Oktaha (18-0) beat Silo, 4-3 and earned its spot in the tournament championship, today at 2 p.m. Maddox Edwards was the winning pitcher and Kale Testerman led the Tigers as he went 3-for-3 with an RBI.
FASTPITCH
BIXBY TOURNAMENT — Broken Arrow scored five runs in the third inning which helped it to defeat Muskogee, 6-0. Lady Tigers’ pitcher, Cali Lieurance earned the win as she pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10 MHS batters. Madison Phillips took the loss for the Lady Roughers. Muskogee turned things around in the next game as it beat El Reno, 11-3. Gabbi Davis collected three hits to lead the Lady Roughers (10-11) as they scored six runs in the fifth inning on the way to the win. Kyra Rowland got the victory as Muskogee tallied 12 hits in the game. Jaye Barnoski and Jamiah Maxwell both finished with two hits. Davis led with three RBIs and Maxwell added a pair.
Haskell beat Sand Springs, 3-1 as the Lady Haymakers scored all of their runs in the top of the third inning. RayLin Morgan earned the win as she pitched a two-hit ball game. Saylor Brown, Layla Markou and Riley Westmoreland all collected two hits for Haskell. Morgan, Brown and Markou all drove in one run each while Westmoreland stole four of the Lady Haymakers’ five stolen bases. Haskell then beat Glenpool, 12-1 behind Morgan’s three hits and four RBIs, one being a two run home run in the first inning to help give the Lady Haymakers (18-7) a 4-0 lead. Morgan also earned the win allowing just two hits. Westmoreland went 2-for-4, Brown was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Cheyenna Morgan ended with two hits and three RBIs.
OKTAHA AT SALINA — Canceled.
VOLLEYBALL
WAGONER TOURNAMENT — The Class 3A No. 16 Lady Bulldogs fell to Class 5A No. 14 Duncan 2-0, to begin the day as Wagoner was swept 25-19 and 25-14.
The Lady Bulldogs turned it around and beat Tahlequah Sequoyah, but the Lady Indians prevented the sweep, as they took set one, 25-20. Wagoner regrouped to take the 2-1 win as it won the next sets 25-16 and 15-6 in the tie breaker. The Lady Bulldogs (8-9) finished out the day with a 2-0 win over Pryor as they took set one and set two, 25-23 and 25-17, respectively.
Saturday schedule
BASEBALL
SILO TOURNAMENT: Championship, Oktaha vs. Wright City-Dale winner, 2 p.m.
FASTPITCH
BIXBY TOURNAMNENT — Muskogee vs. Coweta, 10 a.m.; vs. Sand Springs, 12 p.m.; Haskell vs. Jenks, 10 a.m.; vs. Broken Arrow, 1:20 p.m.
CENTRAL SHOOTOUT : Warner vs. Whitesboro, 10 a.m.
Monday’s schedule
BASEBALL
Silo at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Bokoshe at Braggs, 4:30 p.m.
McCurtain/Paden at Okay, 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Fort Gibson at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Henryetta at Eufaula, 5 p.m.
Locust Grove at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Warner at Quinton, 6:15 p.m.
Oologah at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Tulsa Union at Muskogee, (2) 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
Central Sallisaw at Checotah, 5 p.m.
Hilldale at Jay, 5 p.m.
Haskell at Chouteau, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
KIPP at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
