Friday
BASEBALL
INDIANOLA WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT — Braggs (3-4) lost to Indianola, 8-0.
FASTPITCH
MURRAY STATE FESTIVAL — With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Brynna Rodden hit a walk-off RBI single to lift Oktaha past Silo, 4-3. Down 3-0 early, Hannah Focht’s solo home run and a sacrifice fly from Cambree McCoy cut Silo’s fourth inning lead to 3-2. Mileigh Needham earned the win in the circle in relief of starting pitcher Madison Capps. Ava Scott led all batters with two hits. The Lady Tigers (14-1) were on fire in a 15-3 win over Durant. MacKenzie Eaves and Focht both finished with five RBIs in the nightcap. Eaves had a fifth inning three-run home run and Peyton Bryan added a fourth inning solo long blast, as she ended 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Sidney Highfill earned the win.
DEPEW TOURNAMENT — Mercedez Martin had the only RBI for Porum in a 10-1 loss to Sterling. Mesa Coulston, who took the loss, led at the plate with two hits. Pawnee defeated Porum, 5-2. Leia Johnson took the loss while Ceirra Mann had both RBIs for the Lady Panthers (9-8).
Porter scored five runs in the fourth inning to ice the game in an 8-0 win over Wellston. Addie Criner was the winning pitcher and threw a two-hit ballgame while also going 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Kelsie Kilgore and Rylie Rush had two RBIs each. Weleetka held on to withstand a comeback from the Lady Pirates in a 11-9 decision. Porter (8-8) scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game and overcome a 7-0 deficit, but it just couldn’t keep up. Criner took the loss but led all batters with two hits and two RBIs.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT; AT VERDIGRIS —Haskell jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning and cruised to a 15-3 win over Kansas. Hayden Ward and Kaylee Boutwell both led the Lady Haymakers (12-5) with two hits and three RBIs each while Saylor Brown and Layla Markou added two RBIs apiece.
WAGONER 2, STILWELL 0 — The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when Kendra Condict and Camaya Renshaw drove in a run each to give the Lady Bulldogs (8-5-1, 2-2 District 4A-7) the win. Zoie Griffin finished with 11 strikeouts as she earned the win.
EUFAULA 3, WARNER 2 — Gabbi Noriega hit a walk-off RBI single to give Eufaula the win. Avery Williams got the win for the Lady Ironheads (10-4) while Ella Labounty took the loss for Warner(6-4). Jordan Jackson led the Lady Eagles with two hits and an RBI.
FOOTBALL
OOLOGAH 56, FORT GIBSON 20 — No statistics available as of press time.
CHECOTAH 43, EAST CENTRAL 14 — Oklahoma commit Elijah Thomas had a huge night scoring four touchdowns for the Wildcats (1-0). Caden Mitchell had two touchdowns and Lane Elliot had one.
GORE 28, WILBURTON 0 — Tate Brooksher led the Pirates (1-0) with 175 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Hunter McGee added 150 yards rushing and a score.
WEBBERS FALLS 42, KEOTA 28 — Maddux Shelby was 3-of-4 passing for 76 yards and one touchdown while also gaining 150 yards rushing and four touchdowns on ten carries. On defense he registered 16 tackles at linebacker, as he did it all for the Warriors (1-0).
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
INDIANOLA WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT — Braggs defeated Butner 16-0 to advance to the tournament championship. Seven Wildcats scored two runs each in the win and every Wildcat had a hit. Lakota Martin was the winning pitcher. In the tournament finale, Braggs (4-5) lost to host Indianola, 10-5. The Wildcats were down 7-0 but fought their way back in a losing effort.
OKTAHA THREE-WAY AT UCO — Class A No. 1 Oktaha beat Varnum, 12-0 in game one. Maddox Edwards went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs to lead the Tigers. Avery Browning added two hits and three RBIs. Oktaha won 8-3 in the nightcap against Dale. Braxton Casey led the Tigers (13-0) at the plate with two hits and an RBI. Kipton Christian, who was the winning pitcher, and Browning both finished with two RBIs apiece.
FASTPITCH
DEPEW TOURNAMENT — Porter fell to the Keifer JV, 12-4. The Lady Pirates took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but that was short lived as the Lady Trojans scored eight runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good, 8-3. Addie Criner took the loss, but led Porter (8-9) at the plate with two RBIs.
KIEFER FESTIVAL — Wagoner could not keep up and lost 6-2 against Preston. The Lady Bulldogs cut the Lady Pirates’ lead to 2-1 as Kayda Barnett scored on an error in the bottom of the third inning. Preston, though, iced the game with four runs in the top of the fourth. Zoie Griffin, who took the loss, Jaylin and Kenzi Fourkiller and Barnett all collected one hit to lead Wagoner. Jones beat the Lady Bulldogs, 12-4. Kendra Condict and Kiwi Birdtail both recorded home runs for Wagoner (8-7-1), while Fourkiller took the loss.
MUSKOGEE 13, EDMOND NORTH 12 — Muskogee captured the District 6A-4 win as it rallied from an 11-5 deficit in the fourth inning. The Lady Roughers led 5-3 after two innings, but Edmond North jumped in front 6-5 with three runs in the third, and added five more runs in the top of the fourth. Jamiah Maxwell’s two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, sparked the comeback for Muskogee who scored six runs on five hits to lead 13-11. Kyra Rowland earned the win in the circle while Jaliyah Simmons got the save in relief. Lariah Stewart, Simmons, Gabbi Davis and Shay Grissom all had two hits for the Lady Roughers (6-5, 4-3). Peyton Jackson led the team with three RBIs. The second game was called due to heat and has been rescheduled for Tuesday at Edmond North at 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Haileyville at Braggs, 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Oktaha at Haskell, 3:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Okmulgee, 5 p.m.
Broken Bow at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Mason at Porter, 4 p.m.
Wagoner at Vian, 5 p.m.
Muskogee at Tulsa Union, (2) 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
Stigler at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Skiatook at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.