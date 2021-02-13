WEBBERS FALLS — Samantha Shanks had nine of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter and the 10th-ranked Class B Webbers Falls Lady Warriors notched their 14th consecutive victory Saturday, routing Oaks 67-15 in a district tournament title game.
Webbers (17-1) goes on to play Glencoe, a 68-41 winner over Oilton, in the regional round next Thursday at Glencoe, weather permitting.
Shanks’ 3 took the Lady Warriors into the first timeout for Oaks with a 10-0 advantage just a couple minutes in. It was 14-0 before Oaks got on the board and it was never a contest.
Shanks also had seven steals in the contest.
Webbers led 34-5 at the half.
Lexi Raskey had 14 points, the other starter in double figures as planty of reserve minutes were accumulated. Anistyn Garner was tops in that category with 7.
Boys:
Webbers Falls 84,
Watts 44
The Warriors took a 34-29 halftime lead and blew the game open in the second half.
Jake Chambers poured in 12 third-quarter points and finished with 28 points. He and Camden Chappell had 29 of the Warriors’ points in the first half, Chappell pouring in 17 of what would be his 28-point output.
Webbers had nine 3s, four by Chappell. Jaxon Swearingen had 13 points. Watts had just five field goals in the second half.
The Warriors (10-6) will play either Glencoe, a 93-67 winner over Mulhall-Orlando, in a Thursday regional semifinal at Glencoe.
——
MIDWAY FALLS IN TO CONSOLATIONS — Both Midway teams will head to regional consolation rounds after dropping games on Saturday . Midway girls beat Eagletown 91-38 on Friday, then lost to Whitesboro 93-33 in the district final on Saturday. Midway boys beat Eagletown 75-47 then lost to Whitesboro 51-42 in the district final Saturday.
