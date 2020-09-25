Football
WAGONER 45, CLEVELAND 0 — The Bulldogs amassed 497 yards of total offense. Braden Drake carried the ball 16 times for 136 yards and three TDs to lead Wagoner (4-0, 1-0 District 4A-3). Sawyer Jones completed eight of 12 passes for 144 yards, Chase Nanni had four catches for 67 yards and returned an interception 35 yards for a TD and Ethan Muehlenweg capped off Wagoner’s scoring with a 31-yard field goal.
EUFAULA 47, HARTSHORNE 14 — Luke Adcock completed 10 of 11 passes for 178 yards at four touchdowns to help the Ironheads even their record at 2-2, 1-0 in 2A-6. Khelil Deere had three catches for 64 yards and a TD, Noah Alexander carried the ball 14 times for 127 yards and a touchdown and Tye Pippenger returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown.
KIEFER 44, HASKELL 13 — Haskell following a two-week COVID-19 sidelining fell to 0-2 in its 2A-7 opener. No stats reported by press time.
MIDWAY 54, BOWLEGS 0 — No stats reported by press time. Midway is 4-0, 1-0 in C-4.
ARKOMA 47, PORUM 0 — No stats reported by press time. Porum is 1-3 after the non-district loss.
PORTER AT TALIHINA — canceled because of COVID-19.
Fastpitch
CLASS A DISTRICTS
Gore 5-18, Porter 3-9 — Gore advances to regionals with sweep of Porter. In game one, Ralei Brooksher’s sacrifice fly in the fourth broke a 3-3 tie. Porter had the go-ahead run at the plate with one out in the sixth but could not capitalize. Cadi Shoemake was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Addison Sheffield had two hits as well. Harly Welch also drove in a pair. For Porter, Aareonya Moore was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Honey McAlester struck out seven in allowing five Porter hits.
Game two — Gore broke an 8-8 tie with 10-unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Brooksher was 4-for-4 with a grand slam home run, a double, three runs scored and 9 RBIs. Erika Sikes and Welch had three hits each for Gore (21-8). For Porter (13-6), Moore and Charmayne Marshall were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Porter 15, Cave Springs 4 — The Pirates eliminated the Hornets by erupting for all their runs in the first two innings. Moore scored three times while Brittany Welch, Marshall, Raylee Allison, Bobby Lynn Jackson and Brooklyn Spencer scored two runs each.
CLASS B DISTRICTS
Webbers Falls 13-12, Bokoshe 0-0 — The Warriors (16-4) move on to regionals with a double-run-rule on Friday. In the first game, Lexi Raskey was 3-for-3 with two runs scored while Morgan Carter was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Game two saw Samantha Shanks go 2-for-2 with four RBIs while Lauren Pierce was two runs scored and two RBIs.
NSU/TAHLEQUAH TOURNAMENT
Muskogee splits — A two-out, two-run walkoff on an error won it for Locust Grove in the first game 5-4. Kambri Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and Haidyn Henry drove in a pair of runs on a triple. The Roughers (3-18) rebounded with a four-inning run-rule win over Catoosa. Cawthon and Karsyn York both had three hits with Cawthon driving in five runs and York plating two.
Red Oak 9, Oktaha 1 — Oktaha (16-5) had just four hits and committed three errors.
