Fastpitch
RAINOUTS — Poteau at Fort Gibson, Hilldale at Wagoner, Warner at Okemah, Porum at Quinton. No reports on other games.
CHECOTAH 12, EUFAULA 0 — Alexis Hamilton was 2-for-3 and held Eufaula to two hits in the circle, with no walks and three strikeouts. A nine-run third helped the cause.
Amanda Brown was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Kaitlyn Searles and Hamilton each drove in a pair and Ciara Moore was 2-for-3. Checotah is 7-7. Eufaula is 6-6.
Volleyball
WAGONER 3, BRAGGS 0 — The Bulldogs won 3-0 in a substitute game with Braggs JV. Wagoner was scheduled to play Westville, which canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Schedule
Volleyball, Muskogee at Jenks, 6:30 p.m.; Hulbert at Wagoner; Okay at Salina, 6:30 p.m. Fastpitch, Wyandotte at Oktaha, 4 p.m.; Muskogee at Sapulpa, 5:30 p.m. (2); Warner at Hulbert, 5:15 p.m.; Muldrow at Fort Gibson, 5:30 p.m.; Checotah at Broken Bow, 5:30 p.m.; Okmulgee at Gore, 4:30 p.m. Baseball: Oktaha at Howe, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.