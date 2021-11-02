Swimming
MHS OPENS — At the Bartlesville/Enid/Muskogee Tri Meet, Klair Bradley took first in both the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Mabry Duncan, Bradley, Sabrina Meinershagen and Annebelle Czaruk were fourth in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 200 freestyle relay. Meinershagen was a top five in the 100 backstroke, coming in fourth, and Czaruk was fifth in the 100 freestyle. Jack Gilliam on the boys side had a top-five finish, fifth in the 100 freestyle.
Basketball
BRAGGS 34, KINTA 24 (G) — Zoey Hall had 14 points and Alex Chandler 12 in the loss, Braggs (1-0), which got almost a month-early start on the rest of the area, plays at Indianola on Friday.
KINTA 70, BRAGGS 46 (B) — Taten Chapa had 18 and Jalyn Melton 16 for Braggs (0-1).
