Kiefer Tournament
Hilldale 67, Sallisaw Central 40 (B) — The Hornets (10-2) took control from the outset and gradually pulled away behind three Hornets in double figures. Connor Cottrell and Ty O’Neal each had 15 points. Logan Harper had 13 and Rylan Nail 8.
Bristow 65, Hilldale 39 (G) — The Lady Hornets fell to 5-5. Riley Barnoskie led the team with 13 points.
Tulsa Chef 51, Warner 46 - Harlie Chesser had 15 points and Alexis Fowler 12 as the Lady Eagles fell into the consolation round.
Crossroads Classic, Checotah
Checotah 70, East Central 68 (B) - Checotah had four players with double digits to get the win. Montana Warrior led the way for Checotah with 24 points, Elijah Thomas 16, Tyler Orman 11, and Maddox Bridges scored 10 points.
Muldrow 56, Wagoner JV 34 (B) — DeQuan Watson had 7 for Wagoner.
Wagoner 43, Stigler 30 (B) — Wagoner (7-6) led a low-scoring game at the half, 14-13. Corbin Marsey had 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Wagoner 43, Stigler 27 (G) — Wagoner (7-6) led 26-17 at the half. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 13 points and Elle Bryant had 12. Both teams combined for 39 turnovers but Wagoner had 16 steals.
Checotah 47, Bridge Creek 35 (G) - Emma Waller scored 28 points for Checotah (3-7) to advance to the semifinals.
Eufaula 60, East Central 35 (G) - Eufaula (7-2) only had one player in double digits but had two players finish with 9 points to advance to the semifinals. Olivia Howard led the way with 20, Kylie Diaz and Kambry Williams both finished with 9 points.
Mounds Invitational
Porter 64, Hulbert 33 (B) - Kejuan Reynolds scored 36 points for the Pirates (13-1) to reach the semifinals. Caden Willard finished with 10 points.
Newkirk 43, Haskell 37 (G) - For Haskell (4-7), Saylor Brown had 14 points and Lynzi Kelly finished with 13 points.
Porum Invitational
Quinton 28, Midway 26 (G) - Abby Miller was the only player in double digits as the Lady Savages (3-7) pulled off a close win.
Midway 44, Gore 29 (B) - Jaxson Harrison led the way for Midway scoring 18 and Geral Washington finished with 16 points. They will advance to the semifinals
Porum 47, Keota (G) 35 - For the Lady Panthers (10-1), Emery Arnold scored 22 points leading the way to get the win. Courtney Pease scored 8 points. Porum will play in Saturday’s 7 p.m finals.
Regular Season
Webbers Falls 66, Kinta 17 (G) - Webbers Falls had three players score in double digits. Samantha Shanks led the way with 31, Teralynn Colston scored 11 and Cessna Kimberlin finished with 10.
Kinta 46, Webbers Falls 28 (B) - Daylan Jarrard scored 17 points for Webbers Falls, with five from 3-point range.
Wrestling
FORT GIBSON 40, WAGONER 35 — Mario Briley and Cole Mahaney won by decision, Grant Edwards won by a major decision and Toby West, Jaiden Johnson, Blade Walden, Bobby Felts and Andrew Sparks won by fall.
