Prep baseball
MUSKOGEE 4, MCALESTER 3 — The Roughers got the win in McAlester to go to 2-1.
Kaleb Biglow led off the inning with a single to get things started in the top of third for Muskogee. After advancing to second on a groundout Biglow was driven in on a single by Caleb Webb, who advanced to second on the throw. Antonio Zapata singled on the next pitch to bring Webb home.
In the top of the fourth Kaunor Ashley tripled to right and scored two pitches later on a passed ball. The Roughers gave up the lead in the bottom of the fourth but scored one run in the top of the eighth when Jarrett Crawford, the first of four Roughers walked, was walked in. Luis Aguilar came on in the fifth inning to pick up the win.
PORTER 14, YALE 4 — Porter (2-1) got started in the first inning with Brandon Welch being hit by the pitch and Jackson Cole drawing a walk. Both runners scored on an error.
Cole Phillips and Stanton Coleman scored after two more walks. The Pirates broke the game open in the second inning highlighted by a three run double by Cole. Blake Cole started the game on the mound but was lifted in the first for Mason Plunk who picked up the win.
WARNER AT HASKELL — Postponed due to basketball.
CHOUTEAU AT WAGONER — No game information available.
STILWELL AT EUFAULA — Postponed due to basketball.
MORRIS 15, CHECOTAH 5 — No game information available.
ANTLERS AT VIAN — Postponed due to basketball.
Slowpitch
SALLISAW CENTRAL AT PORUM — Postponed due to basketball.
Girls soccer
FORT GIBSON SPLITS PAIR — In their first game at the Edison Tournament on Thursday the Lady Tigers (2-1) beat Claremore 2-0. After a scoreless first half McKenna Cantrell and Baylor Young each scored a goal. In the second game the Lady Tigers fell to Bartlesville 2-1 with Albany Adair scoring the goal. Fort Gibson will play again at 2:30 on Saturday vs. Edison.
HILLDALE 10, MEMORIAL 0 — Bella McWilliams scored four goals for the Lady Hornets (2-0). Taylor Foster, Hagan Baccus, Ashley Di Noia, Christian Carey, Emersen Glass, Callie Clark each scored one goal.
PORTER 2, DRUMRIGHT 0 — Natalie Perry-Hunter and Hallee Boyd each scored first half goals. Porter is 2-0.
Boys soccer
HILLDALE 1, MEMORIAL 0 — Josh Triplett scored the lone goal for the Hornets (1-1).’
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.