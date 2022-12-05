Boys basketball
MULBERRY (ARK.) 46, BRAGGS 34 — Tayten Chapa had 12 points for Braggs (3-2), which plays a consolation game at 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 57, PORTER 43 — Mason Plunk had a game-high 28 points and Logan Crain 10 in the Pirates’ loss Monday, as they fell to 1-1.
Girls basketball
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 68, PORTER 43 — Raylee Allison had four 3s and finished with a team-high 17 points for Porter (1-1), which trailed 29-18 at the half.
MULBERRY (ARK.) 62, BRAGGS 27 — Zoey Hall led Braggs (1-4) with 10 points. The Lady Wildcats play a consolation game at 4:15 p.m. Thursday
PORUM INVITATIONAL — On a non-area round Monday, boys action saw Kinta beat Cave Springs 51-26 and Panama beat Canadian 43-32. In girls action, Panama beat Oaks 51-30 and Canadian beat Kinta 41-29.
From Saturday
HILLDALE 62, LITTLE AXE 32 — In a boys-only matinee on Saturday, Hilldale led 33-15 at the half and moved on to 2-0 on the season. Cole Leach had 20 points. Jax Kerr had 12. Eric Virgil 7 and Rance Reynolds and Mason Forhan 6 each.
Wrestling
OKMULGEE BULLDOG CLASSIC — Over the weekend Checotah won the team title on the boys side with Hilldale taking third. Leland Phillips of Checotah won at 106 pounds, Dalton Murray at 120, Sam Anderson 126, Keith McGuire 132, Jaydon Casey 150, Zac Prostot 157 and Reighn Westbrook 215. Jace Clark was second at 138. Mitchell Tanner third at 144 and Jonah Marshall third at 285.
Hilldale’s Nathan Stroble at 150 and Brayden Tomlinson at 175 were second, Dawk Jackson, Kolten Cruz and Ethan Cox 2-3-4 at 157. Third also was Andrew Fustenburg at 120, Lane Horn at 132, Ryker Milton at 165. Fourths went to Luke Hoyler at 190 and Matthew McCoy at 215. In girls action, Desie Grandstaff was second for Hilldale at 140.
