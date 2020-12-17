Girls basketball
WEBBERS FALLS 77, LEFLORE 31 — The Lady Warriors (4-1) put this one to bed with a 25-3 first quarter. Samantha Shanks had four of her team’s six 3s in the quarter. She matched Morgan Carter, who had six 3s on the night, with 18 points. Lindsey Pierce finished with 14 points. In all, Webbers drained 15 from beyond the arc.
Boys basketball
WEBBERS FALLS v. LEFLORE — Canceled due to COVID-19.
Wrestling
FORT GIBSON SWEEPS — The Tigers beat McAlester 52-21 and Bristow 57-24. Against McAlester, Cole Mahaney won by major decision, Jaiden Johnson, Rylan Purdom, Toby West, Grant Edwards, Andrew Sparks, Trey Forrest won by fall and Mario Briley and Brett Boulter won by forfeit.
Against Bristow, Johnson, Edwards and Sparks all won by fall, West took a major decision and Briley, Mahaney, Woodworth, Perry, Harris and Sparks all won on forfeits.
— Staff
Friday
WRESTLING —Muskogee at Joe Cole Classic, Cleveland (through Saturday)
BASKETBALL — Wagoner at Hilldale, 6:30 p.m. girls; Vian at Oktaha, ccd.;
