FORT GIBSON DROPS PAIR — Baleigh James drove in the tying run and Erica Hornback scored on a groundout by Abbye Porterfield, both in the fourth, and Fort Gibson (2-13) finished with four unanswered runs to break a five-game losing streak Thursday, winning 6-3 against Byng in the Dale-Tecumseh Tournament. James and Jordan Hayes both went 2-for-3 in the game to lead the offense. Nia Polzin scattered eight hits over six innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Earlier, a four-run third broke a 2-2 tie and Fort Gibson lost 7-2 to Tecumseh. Baleigh James was 2-for-3.
OKAY 3, CHOUTEAU 0 — The Mustangs (4-12) won 25-10, 25-15, 25-17. Lexi Erb had nine kills, Kinlea Green eight kills, Sydney Sells 5 assists, Bailey Walters four kills and Audrey Hoplins two kills and three aces.
WAGONER 3, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 0 — Wagoner moved to 9-5 on the year.
OKTAHA 6, TUSHKA 4 — Jakob Blackwell’s single scored the tying run and Kipton Christian’s sacrifice fly pushed across the go-ahead run as the Tigers pulled out the win in the Silo Tournament to go to 8-3. Brody Surmont was 3-for-4, Tucker Christian, James Wilson and Tyler Allen were 2-for-3.
(From Sept. 5) SAPULPA INVITATIONAL — Muskogee sophomore Deriaah Lee was sixth in 6:40.03, Ishaila Soap was 16th in 7:19.53 and AraSeli Salas was 18th in 7:24.23 in the 1-mile run at the Sapulpa Cross Country meet.
In the boys two-mile run, Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss was second in 10:27.07. John Vunetich of Wagoner seventh in 10:41.51 and James Coward 34th in 12:08.12. Muskogee’s Calen Jackman was 37th in 12:11.35. Wagoner was seventh and Muskogee ninth.
