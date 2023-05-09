SOCCER

PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A
AT BETHANY (B) - Hayden Pickering had one goal and Ryker Milton had the second as Hilldale (15-3) defeated Bethany 2-0 and advances to its first ever State Finals. The Hornets will play Clinton at Rogers State University on either Friday or Saturday with a time to be determined.

