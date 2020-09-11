Football
STIGLER 40, EUFAULA 22 — Luke Adcock completed 13 of 19 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the Ironheads loss to the Panthers. Both of his TDs went to Khelil Deere — one for 59 yards and the other for 64 yards. Deere finished with 182 yards receiving for Eufaula (0-2) while Noah Alexander had 68 yards on 17 carries and an 11-yard touchdown run.
CLAREMORE CHRISTIAN 56, PORUM 12 — Seth Brown connected with Kade Womack for a 40-yard touchdown pass and Ronnie Brown scored on a 35-yard run for the Panthers (1-1).
Baseball
RED OAK 6, OKTAHA 2 — The Tigers surrendered four runs in the top of the seventh to fall to 8-4 on the season. Hunter Dearman got Oktaha on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.
Fastpitch
Checotah splits at Bixby Tourney — The Wildcats beat host Bixby 5-3 on Friday before being run-ruled by Edmond Memorial 14-0 at the Bixby Tournament. In game one, Kaitlyn Searles was 3-for-3 for Checotah (10-9) with one RBI. Ciara Moore was 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Vanessa Henson, Alexis Hamilton and Natalie Knight each had two hits. Jordyn Combs collected the only hit for Checotah in the second game.
WISTER 9, GORE 4 — The Lady Pirates fell into an early hole, surrendering five runs in the first inning. Ralei Brooksher was 4-for-4 with three runs scored for Gore (17-5) while Cadi Shoemake was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.