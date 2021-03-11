Baseball
FORT GIBSON TAKES TWO— The Tigers (5-0) beat Dewey 12-1 then Sperry 4-0 in the Sperry Tournament but in the process, saw a hitless pitching streak of 17 innings end with two outs in the first inning in the opener. Cody Walkingstick led the charge against Dewey going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Weston Rouse had three RBIs and two runs scored, and Brody Rainbolt had two RBIs Against Sperry, Cole Mahaney went 2-for-3 with one RBI and Grant Edwards went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
PRYOR 9, MUSKOGEE 1— Kale Testerman had the lone RBI and went 1-for-1 for Muskogee (0-5). Jayden Bell went 2-for-3 with the run scored.
COLLINSVILLE 10, HILLDALE 1 — Hilldale (5-1) struggled to get going but managed to score a run in the first as Alex Rowland stole home after being walked. The only hit in the game for Hilldale came from Colby Thompson, who went 1-for-3.
WARNER 8, OKAY 0— Jace Jackson tossed a perfect game for Warner (3-2) pitching four innings and tallying seven strikeouts, in the run-rule victory. Dalone Logan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Landon Swallow scored two runs with two RBIs. Koltin Lusk had two RBIs and Adam Thompson went 2-for-3. This was Okay’s first game of the season.
MORRIS 6, CHECOTAH 5— Hayden Price went 3-for-3 for Checotah (3-3) with a double and four RBIs.
Softball
WISTER 24, WARNER 20— Rachell Teal went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Eagles, Kaylen Park went 3-for-6 with three RBIs, Skyler Lusk went 3-for-6, Karolyn Baker went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Peyton Patterson drove in two and scored three times.
JENKS VS. MUSKOGEE— Cancelled due to not enough players at MHS.
GANS AT PORUM— No information received.
Soccer
GIRLS
WAGONER TOURNAMENT
WAGONER TAKES TWO— Wagoner (4-2) defeated Porter 1-0 in game one, and defeated Poteau 5-0 in game two. Versus Porter, Jillian Strange scored the lone goal for the Lady Bulldogs. Goalie Kelcee Martin had eight saves for Porter (3-2). Against Poteau, Alyssa Langston had two scores, followed by Jillian Strange with two and Harley Louviere had one.
BISHOP KELLEY 7, MUSKOGEE 0— Muskogee (1-2) sought to go back to back wins after beating East Central on Tuesday, however, the Lady Roughers struggled to score.
NOAH 4, HILLDALE 1— Hagan Baccus was the lone scorer for Hilldale (3-1). Goalie Addie Reynolds went out in the first half with an injury and Lexi Bourassa came in to finish the game for Hilldale.
BOYS
WAGONER TOURNAMENT
WAGONER SPLITS— Wagoner (3-2) defeated McLain 3-1 in game one, and lost to Bristow 2-1 in game two. In the first match, Ethan Muelenweig scored two goals, followed by Mario Young with 1. Versus Bristow, Muelenweig was the lone scorer.
HILLDALE 10, NOAH 0— Hilldale (4-0) stayed undefeated with Pearson Weaver leading the way with four goals.
BISHOP KELLEY AT MUSKOGEE— No information received.
