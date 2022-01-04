Girls basketball
EUFAULA 38, MORRIS 34 — Jessica Wilson led Eufaula (4-1) with 10 points and the Lady Ironheads had a couple of others near double-digits, Kayleah Barnett and Emma Duclous with 9.
WARNER 60, OKAY 33 — 2A No. 10 Warner (7-1) had a dominant game behind Alexis Fowler with 17 points and Peyton Sikes finishing with 10 points. Alex Collins scored 18 points for Okay (3-6).
PORTER 50, WEWOKA 45 — Charmayne Marshall had 21 points and Brittany Welch finished with 16 points for Porter (5-1).
OKTAHA 63, KEYS 58 — Balanced scoring attack with Ava Scott’s 15 points, Bekah Bunch’s 13 points, Ryleigh Bacon’s 12 points, and Rylee Walters’ 10 led Oktaha (6-2).
WEBBERS FALLS 68, BRAGGS 24 — Anistyn Garner had 20 points with three 3s, Samantha Shanks had 18 points and Brooke Wyatt had 10 points to get the win for Webbers Falls (6-0). Alex Chandler had 14 for Braggs (7-5).
MIDWAY 57, HASKELL 56 — Chanya Thomas had 19 points to lead Midway (3-1), followed by Aspen Collins with 14. Raylin Morgan had 14 points and Halley Tucker 12 for Haskell (3-3).
Boys basketball
HASKELL 60, MIDWAY 57 — Brannon Westmoreland had 10 of his game-high 30 points for the Haymakers (2-4) in the fourth after his team was trailing 45-44 heading into the period. Westmoreland had two of his five 3s in the quarter and wound up with 10 rebounds on the evening. No other Haymaker scored in double figures. Jaxon Harrison had 20, Geral Washington 15 and Gervon Washington 11 for the Chargers (3-3).
PORTER 76, WEWOKA 66 — Kejuan Reynolds with 25 points, Caden Willard 24 points and Adrian Vega 17 points for Porter (6-0).
OKAY 43, WARNER 37 — Ashton Walters hit 19 points and Tito Ramos scored 10 points for Okay (8-1). Jace Jackson hit 19 points for the Eagles (3-5).
MORRIS 60, EUFAULA 44 — Alex Parish with 19 points was the lone Ironhead in double figures. Eufaula is 2-3.
BRAGGS 43, WEBBERS FALLS 44 —Daylan Jarrard had 19 points and Ashton Davis 12 for the Warriors (3-3). Tayten Chapa had 27 points for Braggs (7-6).
Wrestling
FORT GIBSON SWEEPS — The Tigers beat Coweta 48-33 and Claremore 51-23. Mario Briley, Blade Walden, Jaiden Johnson, Toby West, Grant Edwards, Bobby Felts, Dakota O’Dell and Kyle Rye all won by falls. Walden, West, Damian Mayton, Felts, Kaydan Hunt, Andrew Sparks and Gerald Fairchild all won by fall against Claremore.
INOLA 54, HILLDALE 9 — Nathan Stroble won by decision at 145, Kolten Cruz won at 152 and Ryker Milton lost a 7-6 match at 160 for the Hornets.
