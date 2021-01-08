Boys basketball
OKTAHA AT KANSAS — ccd.
EUFAULA 79, McALESTER 70 — The Ironheads trailed by four at the half but put the game away in the second half. Alex Parish was the leading scorer for Eufaula (2-1) with 25 points while Nick Jones had 21 points and Khelil Deere finished with 15 points.
SKIATOOK TOURNAMENT
MUSKOGEE 64, TAHLEQUAH 47 — The Roughers opened up a 42-18 advantage over the Tigers at intermission. JaVontae Campbell led the scoring for Muskogee (4-3) with 18 points, followed by Xavier Brown with 14 points, Javain Campbell with 11 points and Mekeion Payne with 10 points.
WARNER EAGLE CLASSIC
OKAY 54, CANADIAN 42 — The Mustangs put the game out of reach in the second quarter, outscoring the opposition 19-4 to grab a 33-19 lead at the break. Aaron Perkins led Okay (3-3) with 20 points while Duckee Swimmer ended the game with 14 points
REGENT PREP TOURNAMENT
CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 64, PORTER 33 — The Pirates were outscored 28-13 in the first half and never threatened the opposition. Mason Plunk and Jejana Reynolds tied for team-high honors for Porter (5-2) with eight points each.
GRAHAM-DUSTIN TOURNAMENT
PORUM 52, GRAHAM-DUSTIN 50 — The Panthers pulled out a squeaker on Friday. Justice Cockrell led Porum (2-3) with 17 points while Mikey Wright had 14 points.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
SAPULPA 67, WAGONER 60 — The Bulldogs held a 44-33 lead with 1:56 left to play in the third quarter. Jacob Scroggins led Wagoner (2-3) with 16 points while Bristow Lowe had 12 points and Sawyer Jones had 11 points with nine rebounds. The Bulldogs play Westmoore at 5:30 p.m. today for third place.
Girls basketball
HASKELL 59, BEGGS 54 — No statistics provided as of press time.
McALESTER 48, EUFAULA 40 — The Lady Ironheads cut an eight-point, halftime deficit to five heading into the final quarter but couldn’t pull out the win. MyKah Osborne was the leading scorer for Eufaula (0-3) with eight points.
SKIATOOK TOURNAMENT
TAHLEQUAH 61, MUSKOGEE 48 — The second quarter proved to be the undoing for the Lady Roughers as they were outscored 20-11 to trail 40-27 at the break. Tea Meyers led Muskogee (3-5) with 17 points while Jada Hytcha had 10 points.
REGENT PREP TOURNAMENT
PORTER 44, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 30 — The Lady Pirates took a 21-14 lead at the break and never looked back. Charmayne Marshall led the way for Porter (5-2) with 15 points while Brittany Welch was right behind her with 14 points.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
BERRYHILL 44, WAGONER 25 — The Lady Bulldogs trailed by only 21-18 at halftime. Cambri Pawpa led Wagoner (1-4) with 10 points. The Bulldogs play at 10 a.m. today vs. Jay.
BEGGS TOURNAMENT
CHECOTAH VS. BEGGS — ccd.
GRAHAM-DUSTIN TOURNAMENT
GRAHAM-DUSTIN 50, PORUM 46 — The Lady Panthers could not handle the home team in the long run. Emery Arnold led the way for Porum (2-2) with 19 points while Kylie Smith had 14 points.
WARNER EAGLE CLASSIC
WARNER 53, KETCHUM 32 — The Lady Eagles outscored Ketchum 32-13 in the second half to pull away with the victory. Jaylee Kindred led Warner (5-1) with 23 points while Alexis Fowler ended the game with 14 points.
COLCORD 49, OKAY 21; KEYS 75, CANADIAN 45 — No statistics provided as of press time.
ARKANSAS RIVER SHOOTOUT
WEBBERS FALLS 60, GORE 13 — No statistics provided as of press time.
