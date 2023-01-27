Boys basketball
BIXBY 81, MUSKOGEE 65 — Notre Dame commit Parker Friedrichsen powered Class 6A No. 7 Bixby with 27 points as the Spartans took down Muskogee (4-13). Javin Webber led the Roughers with 15 points while Jamarian Ficklin and Edward James both ended with 14 points.
WARNER 43, HARTSHORNE 30 — Blake Ellis finished with 16 points to lead Warner on Homecoming night. The Eagles (7-10) held just a 11-9 lead after the first period but stretched the score to 26-17 at the break and did not look back. Jace Jackson and Jaxson Cash both added 10 points.
BRAGGS 59, CAVE SPRINGS 49 — Tayten Chapa and Jaylen Melton were the backbone of the Wildcats’ attack as both finished with 21 points on the night as Braggs improved to 15-7. Blaise McMahon added 10 points.
GANS 51, PORUM 41 — Mikey Wright had 23 points and Isaiah Sallee added 10 but the Panthers fell short and dropped to 4-14. The game was tied 20-20 at half but Gans outscored Porum 12-4 in the third period.
OKAY 90, KEOTA 32 — It could’ve been called a career night for Dieael Davis who finished with 40 points and 11 3’s in leading Class A No. 4 Okay (18-2). The game was never in doubt as the Mustangs led 28-6 after one period and then 51-15 at the break. Rylen Burkell added 15 points.
EUFAULA 46, BEGGS 43 — Landon Mills had 18 points in leading the Ironheads (6-9) and Talon Weaver added 12. Eufaula trailed 12-10 in the opening quarter but took the lead, 19-17 going into the half. Jake Parish ended with 10 points.
MOUNDS 53, PORTER 49 — Mason Plunk finished with 12 points and Blake Cole had 10 in the overtime loss for Porter (6-12).
CHECOTAH 51, MULDROW 14 — It was a 28-point night for Maddox Bridges as the Wildcats improved to 8-9. Tyler Orman added 16 points.
MCCURTAIN 71, WEBBERS FALLS 45 — Jaxson Swearingin had 21 points and Stryker Chappell added 15 as the Warriors fell to 7-9.
Girls basketball
BIXBY 58, MUSKOGEE 30 — Muskogee found itself in an 11-2 hole early on in the first quarter but made a comeback in the second period to trail just 20-13 at the break. But a 22-6 run by Class 6A No. 6 Bixby in the third quarter was a backbreaker as the Lady Roughers trailed 42-19 going to the fourth. Bianca McVay led with 13 points for Muskogee (5-12) and Jakayla Swanson had 10.
EUFAULA 42, BEGGS 14 — Class 3A No. 18 Eufaula set the tone early and used an 11-0 run in the second period to take a huge 28-6 lead at halftime. Shyanne Madewell led with eight points.
OKTAHA 64, VIAN 31 — Ava Scott had 16 of her 20 points in the first half as Class 2A No. 9 Oktaha improved to 15-4. The Lady Tigers got a fast start with a 19-7 opening stanza lead which grew to 35-14 at the break. Gracie Harjo added 10 points.
CAVE SPRINGS 60, BRAGGS 33 — Braggs trailed 37-13 at halftime as the Lady Wildcats’ record fell to 3-13. Katelyn Chandler had 16 points and Zoey Hall finished with 12.
HARTSHORNE 55, WARNER 36 — After a 10-10 first quarter Class 2A No. 4 Warner (13-4) fell behind 26-20 at intermission and could not find a way to get back against No. 20 Hartshorne. Alexis Fowler carried the Lady Eagles with 19 points.
PORUM 44, GANS 31 — Porum held a 25-14 advantage after the first half and was led by Kylie Smith and Courtney Pease with 14 and 13 points respectively. The Lady Panthers improved to 13-5.
PORTER 34, MOUNDS 12 — Lauren Lindell, Abby Gourd and Kelsi Kilgore all finished with 10 points for the Lady Pirates (7-12). Izzy Houston added 12 rebounds.
MCCURTAIN 45, WEBBERS FALLS 38 — Anistyn Garner finished with 21 points in the Lady Warriors’ loss. Webbers Falls is 12-4.
Staff
