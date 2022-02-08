Boys basketball
FORT GIBSON 83, JAY 16 — It was the second of two defensive jobs by Fort Gibson. In this case, the Tigers held Jay to a field goal in both the first and fourth quarter. It was 48-8 at the half.
Thirteen Tigers scored, with Jaxon Blunt the lone double-figure player with 17. Xzavion Shepard and Jaiden Graves had 9 points each. Fort Gibson won its 11th consecutive game and is 16-3 overall.
CHECOTAH 57, ROLAND 50, OT — Maddox Bridges sank five free throws in overtime to help the Wildcats to prevail. Montana Warrior had a pair and wound up with a game-high 25 points, including three 3-pointers. Konner Collins had 10 points.
OKAY 35, WARNER 20 — Duckee Swimmer had 15 points and Tito Ramos 8 for the Mustangs (17-6). Jase Jackson, Hayden McElyea, Justice Cockrell and Landon Swallow all had 6 for Warner (9-10).
VIAN 55, HASKELL 39 — Haskell (5-14) trailed 30-21 at the half and got within four going to the fourth, but was outscored 17-5 in the final eight minutes. DeShawn Clark led Haskell with 12 points.
CATOOSA 45, WAGONER 35 — There were six lead changes and one tie in the first half, but Catoosa was up 25-19 at the half. Wagoner (10-10) was led by Alex Shieldnight with 8 points.
WEBBERS FALLS 63, OAKS 42 — Maddox Shelby led three in double figures for the Warriors (10-6) with 16. Ashton Davis had 12 and Skelly Taylor had 10.
PORTER 75, GORE 54 — Kejuan Reynolds had a game-high 26 points to lead Porter (18-3). Adrian Vega nailed five 3-pointers for 15 points. Mason Plunk and Caden Willard had 10 each. For Gore (7-9), Noah Cooper had 12, Jackson Duke 10 an Keigan Reied had 10 for Gore.
OKTAHA VS. WESTVILLE — No report.
Girls basketball
FORT GIBSON 49, JAY 22 — The Lady Tigers (16-4) clamped down defensively, holding Jay to one field goal in both the second and fourth quarters. Sydney Taylor led the way offensively with 12 points and Addy Whiteley had 10.
WEBBERS FALLS 57, OAKS 20 — Samantha Shanks had 18 points, all in the first three quarters, and Lindsey Pierce, Brooke Wyatt and Teralynn Colston had 9 points as the Lady Warriors (16-0) completed an unbeaten regular season. Districts begin this weekend.
VIAN 70, HASKELL 49 — Halley Tucker had 12 points and Lynzi Kelley 11 for Haskell (5-13) in the loss. They trailed 45-22 at the half.
WARNER 60, OKAY 29 — Alexis Fowler had 19 points, Jordan Jackson had 16 and Harlie Chesser 13 for Warner (14-5), which outscored Okay 24-6 in the second to lead 33-9 at the half. B. Walters had 12 and Alex Collins 11 for Okay (8-15)
OKTAHA 54 WESTVILLE 22 — Ava Scott and Gracie Harjo led all scorers with 10 points each for Oktaha (13-6).
WAGONER 59, CATOOSA 50 — Wagoner (10-10) led 23-12 and went on to match its most wins since 2010-11. Cambri Pawpa had 18 points, Elle Bryant had 16 points and 9 rebounds.
MORRIS 55, EUFAULA 44 — Olivia Howard had 13 points and Mykah Osborne 11 for Eufaula (10-7).
PORTER 66, GORE 40 — Brittany Welch led Porter (17-4) and all scorers with 24 points. Aareonya Moore and Raylee Allison had 11 each. Natalie Casteel had 8 for Gore (2-15).
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.