Baseball
OKTAHA 8, DALE 2 — Oktaha (26-3) erased a 1-0 deficit with a three-run fourth, two runs coming on RBI singles by Tyler Allen and Mason Ledford. Allen was 3-for-3 and Ledford, Darren Ledford and Hunter Dearman all had two hits.
OKAY 4, INDIANOLA 2 — Okay is 3-6.No other info.
Fastpitch
OWASSO 6-9, MUSKOGEE 0-1 — The Roughers (13-14, 6-8 6A-4) had two on in the second, fourth and fifth of game one but couldn’t deliver. against the host Rams (24-4, 12-0). They wound up with six hits, but no player with more than one. Feather Johnson’s two-out single in the sixth of game two produced the only run of the game. In all, Muskogee had just three hits and fell to 13-14 and 6-8.
HASKELL 14, EUFAULA 0 — RayLin Morgan threw another one-hitter for Haskell (26-3, 12-0 3A-7), which also got a two-run home run by Lynzi Kelley, who was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles as well. Reagan Wright was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Saylor Brown and Shania Burkhalter had two hits.
Gabrielle Noriega’s leadoff single in the third was the only hit off Morgan, who no-hit Eufaula (20-9, 7-5) on Monday, 7-1.
FORT GIBSON 15, STILWELL 13 — Following a heartbreaking 10-inning loss to Hilldale on Monday, the Tigers came through in the late innings of a game they led 10-5 after four but trailed 12-11 before a four-run sixth. Kristjan Cantrell singled to tie the game then Maycee Young followed with a go-ahead single. A Jordan Hayes single and fielder’s choice RBI by Gracie Williams provided some insurance.
Hayes was 3-for-5. Erica Hornback was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Fort Gibson is 10-17 and 6-4 in 4A-6.
OKTAHA 13, RED OAK 10 — After trailing most of the contest, Oktaha (18-6) got a clutch single by Ava Scott to go ahead for good in a three-run seventh. Scott had two hits overall. Peyton Bryan homered. Ryleigh Bacon was 4-for-6 and Brynna Rodden and Cambree McCoy 3-for-4.
PRESTON 12, GORE 1 — Gore (13-12, 6-6 2A-7) had just two hits in the loss.
PORTER SWEEPS — Porter (13-17) beat Oaks 11-3 as Addie Criner went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Britney Welch allowed just two hits and struck out 10 over four innings in the run-rule game. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate. In a 12-4 win over Hulbert, Criner allowed four hits over four innings and Raylee Allison was 3-for-3.
WAGONER vs. SALLISAW — Canceled.
Volleyball
SAND SPRINGS 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers fell 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 and dropped to 9-11 on the year.. Khloe Wall had eight kills, and Maddi Havens 13 digs.
OKAY AT WAGONER — No score available.
—Staff
