Fastpitch
GORE SWEEPS — Gore moved to 4-0 on the year with a 12-0 win over Okmulgee and a 4-2 win over Keota in fastpitch action Wednesday.
Ralei Brooksher was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Karli Springer was 2-for-2, both in the three-inning shutout win.
A three-run third on Addison Sheffield’s three-run home run got Gore past Keota despite having just three hits. That was Sheffield’s only hit.
Honey McAlester pitched for both wins.
