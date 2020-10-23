Gore 49, Hulbert 6 — The Pirates kept their record unblemished (6-0) overall and remain on top of District A-8 at 5-0 with Friday’s win. The Riders drop to 0-4 over all, 0-2 in district.
Eufaula 53, Idabel 26 — Noah Alexander, Luke Adcock and Khelil Deere continued to drive the Ironheads on Friday. Alexander carried the ball 14 times for 76 yards and a touchdown, Adcock completed 12 of 19 passes for 174 yards and a TD and Deere had six receptions for 101 yards and a TD. Nick Jones returned an interception 98 yards for a TD for Eufaula (6-2, 5-0 2A-6).
Central Sallisaw 28, Porter 21 — The Pirates fall to 2-4 on the season, 1-1 in District A-8. No other information was made available as of press time.
Warner 47, Canadian 6 — Haiden Peters had two rushing touchdowns and a TD-pass to Trevor Capps to lead the Eagles (4-4, 2-2 A-8). Adam Thompson completed a TD pass to Callen Park. Park also had an interception to bring his season total to five.
Wetumka 34, Webbers Falls 20 — The Warriors remain winless (0-2) in District B-5 while dropping to 5-3 overall. No other stats were provided as of press time.
Midway vs. Graham-Dustin — Canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Graham. No makeup date has been set.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.