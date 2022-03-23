Track
TIGER IS FIRST —Fort Gibson competed at the Glenpool Invitational on Tuesday and Sydney Terry ran a time of 17.30 seconds in the 100 hurdles on Tuesday to win the event. Katie Smith, a freshman Lady Tigers, was third. Smith was also third in the 100 in 13.46 and third in the 300 hurdles (49.62).
Another freshman, Addy Whiteley, was second in the 400 (1:05.85). Karli Dixon was third (1:06.68) and fourth in the 200 (28.22).
Zach Hardy was second in the 110 hurdles (18.97). Cooper Glasgow third in the 800 (2:14.50) and the 1,600 (4:55.98), Hardy third in the 300 hurdles (44.62) among top finishes.
