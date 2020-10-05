Fastpitch
OKTAHA 6, CHECOTAH 2 — IThe Tigers took the win despite just two hits off Alexis Hamilton, who walked one and had three unearned runs. Vanessa Henson and Amanda Brown had two hits for Checotah. Peyton Stewart’s three-run double was the big hit for Oktaha (22-6) which opens up at state on Thursday. Checotah is in the 4A regional at Hilldale.
Cross country
AREA WRAP — In recent action, Muskogee’s Jamie Cole was 44th of 130 runners in 24:46.91 on the Owasso 5K course, tops among all Rougher runners.
In the Oklahoma Baptist Challenge in Shawnee, Warner’s Madilyn Ellis (13:38) was third in the 3,200-meter run with Harlie Chesser 13:57.9 sixth, Karlee Hart (14:22.5) eighth, and Kaitlyn Ellis (14:23.9) ninth in the top 10 among 2A runners. Gore’s Hallie Kinion was 10th (14:25.0). On the boys 5,000 meters, Ty Bliss ran 18:01.1 for first and Warner’s Gaige Maher (18:37.8), Warner’s Harley Ray (18:52.6) and Trae Harjo of Oktaha (20:06.2) second, sixth and 10th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.