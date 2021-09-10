Football
WARNER 28, HENRYETTA 7 — Mason Jim had two touchdown runs of 40 and 30 yards as the Eagles improved to 2-0. Jace Jackson had a 1-yard run as Warner had 409 yards rushing. Jeremiah Pearson 55-yard reception TD from Jackson, part of the Eagles’ 118 yards in the air.
GORE 48, MOUNDS 16 — Gunner Dozier rushed for three touchdowns, Jackson Duke returned an interception for a score and Zane Craighead threw for three scores as the Pirates moved to 2-0.
CLAREMORE CHRISTIAN 54, PORUM 8 — Panthers fell to 1-2 on the year. No other details available.
Fastpitch
MUSKOGEE 8, MCALESTER 2 — Kambri Johnson’s two-run double broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth. Those were her only run-producing hits but she was 4-for-4 on the day and scored twice. Karsyn York was 2-for-4.
Jaliyah Simmons scattered five hits in the circle. She walked none and struck out one. Muskogee is now 10-11.
OKTAHA 7, HOWE 5 — Ava Scott’s single with two outs in the sixth tied it and Oktaha (11-5, 5-3 2A-6) took advantage of two defensive flaws in the seventh to score the go-ahead runs in a crucial district game against Howe (19-11, 10-3), who holds down second ahead of the fourh-place Lady Tigers. Scott was 2-for-4. Payton Stewart topped Oktaha on the day going 3-for-4. Peyton Bryan, Brynn Surmont each had two hits.
Baseball
OKTAHA 4, WRIGHT CITY 3 — In the Silo Tournament, Tyler Allen’s single in the seventh tied it and Darren Ledford reached on an infield error to push across Maddox Edwards with the walk-off winning run, putting Oktaha at 20-0 on the season. Edwards singled earlier in the inning. Edwards was 3-for-4. Allen 2-for-3. Winning pitcher Jakob Blackwell struck out 11 over seven complete while scattering nine hits. He didn’t walk a batter.
SCHEDULE
SATURDAY
BASEBALL: Oktaha vs. Dale/Silo winner at Silo Tournament, 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH: Hilldale at Stigler, noon; Warner, Porter, Haskell at Mounds Tournament; Checotah at Morris Tournament.
MONDAY
BASEBALL: Stuart at Oktaha, Okay at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH: Muskogee at Broken Arrow, Fort Gibson at Westville, 5 p.m.; Checotah at Broken Bow, 4 p.m.; Porter at Gore, 4:30 p.m.; Beggs at Eufaula, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Okay at Claremore Sequoyah Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
