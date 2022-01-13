SCHEDULE, POSTPONEMENTS

BASKETBALL

Thursday

Haskell at Okay, 6/7:30 p.m.

Watts at Braggs, ppd.

Hulbert at Porter, ppd.

Friday

Muskogee no game

Miami at Fort Gibson, ppd.

Okay at Gore

Eufaula at Beggs, ppd.

Webbers Falls at Keota, ppd.

Okmulgee at Haskell

Mounds at Porter, ppd.

Muskogee at Sapulpa, ppd.

Hilldale at Locust Grove, ppd.

Porum at McCurtain, ppd.

Stilwell at Checotah, ppd.

Warner at Sal. Central, ppd.

Oktaha at Westville,ppd.

Saturday

Wagoner at Tulsa Central

Checotah at Eufaula, ppd.

Webbers Falls at Pittsburg, ppd.

Keys at Gore (boys at 5:30, girls at 7).

 

COLLEGE

Rogers St. at NSU, Saturday, ppd.

