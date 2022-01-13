SCHEDULE, POSTPONEMENTS
BASKETBALL
Thursday
Haskell at Okay, 6/7:30 p.m.
Watts at Braggs, ppd.
Hulbert at Porter, ppd.
Friday
Muskogee no game
Miami at Fort Gibson, ppd.
Okay at Gore
Eufaula at Beggs, ppd.
Webbers Falls at Keota, ppd.
Okmulgee at Haskell
Mounds at Porter, ppd.
Muskogee at Sapulpa, ppd.
Hilldale at Locust Grove, ppd.
Porum at McCurtain, ppd.
Stilwell at Checotah, ppd.
Warner at Sal. Central, ppd.
Oktaha at Westville,ppd.
Saturday
Wagoner at Tulsa Central
Checotah at Eufaula, ppd.
Webbers Falls at Pittsburg, ppd.
Keys at Gore (boys at 5:30, girls at 7).
COLLEGE
Rogers St. at NSU, Saturday, ppd.
