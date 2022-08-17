BASEBALL
Thursday’s Games
Oktaha at Eastern Tournament, 10 a.m. vs. Wister and 12:30 p.m. vs Stuart
FOOTBALL
Friday's scrimmages
Muskogee at Bixby, 6 p.m.
Hilldale at Lincoln Christian with Beggs, Catoosa, 6p.m.
Cascia Hall at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
McAlester at Wagoner, 7:15 p.m.
Morris at Eufaula, 6 p.m.
Okmulgee at Warner, 6 p.m.
Checotah at Sequoyah, 6 p.m.
Haskell at Liberty with Kellyville and Afton, 6 p.m.
Gore at Heavener, 6:30 p.m.
Porter at Chouteau with Nowata and Ketchum, 6 p.m.
Porum at Sasakwa, 6 p.m.
Graham-Dustin at Midway, 6 p.m.
Webbers Falls at South Coffeyville, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Checotah at Stigler, 4:30 p.m.
Oktaha Tournament: Haskell vs. McAlester, 3:30 p.m., Oktaha vs. Henryetta, 5 p.m.; Okmulgee Tournament: Wagoner vs Hulbert, 7 p.m.
Warner, Gore, Wagoner at Okmulgee Tournament
Porter at Oilton Tournament vs. Luther, 6:15 p.m. and Shidler, 7:45 p.m.
Porum vs. Okemah at Weleetka Tournament, 10 a.m.
Friday’s Games
Dale at Porter (2), 5 p.m.
Owasso Festival: Fort Gibson vs. Union, 10 a.m. and Bartlesville, noon; Muskogee vs. Claremore, 2 p.m. and Tahlequah, 4 p.m.
Oktaha Touranemtn: Oktaha vs. Crowder, 2 p.m.; Haskell vs. Sequoyah, 2 p.m.; Bracket play, 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Verdigris at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Okmulgee Tournament: Cheoctah vs. Catoosa, 4 p.m., Liberty, 5 p.m.; Warner vs. Preston, 8 p.m.,
Eufaula vs. Chouteau, 3:30 p.m. and Collinsville, 5:15 p.m., Rogers State Festival
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday’s Games
Wagoner at Collinsville, 5 p.m.
Mingo Valley at Okay, 5:30 p.m.
