FOOTBALL
Cave Springs at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday
Last meeting: Midway 50, Cave Springs 0 (2019).
Series record: Cave Springs leads, 4-2.
Notes: Midway has won the last two meetings by a combined 78-14. Midway has won all three season openers under head coach Troy Bullard.
Muskogee at McGuinness
Kickoff 7 p.m. Friday
First meeting.
Notes: First of three straight road games to start the season for the Roughers.
Chelsea at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
First meeting.
Notes: Porter has not opened the season with a win at home since a 14-12 win over Depew in 2012.
Gans at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Last meeting: Gans 46, Webbers Falls 0 (2019).
Series record: Gans leads, 6-2.
Notes: Gans has won the last six meetings by an average of 46-8.
SOFTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Oktaha at Chelsea, 4 p.m.
Muskogee vs. Piedmont at Shawnee, 8 p.m.
Mounds at Warner, 6 p.m.
Broken Bow at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Porum at Indianola, 4:30 p.m.
Gore at Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Muldrow, 4:30 p.m.
Locust Grove at Haskell, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday’s Games
Muskogee at McAlester, 6 p.m.
Rejoice Christian at Wagoner, 6 p.m.
Summit Christian at Okay, 6:30 p.m.
