 

FOOTBALL

Cave Springs at Midway

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last meeting: Midway 50, Cave Springs 0 (2019).

Series record: Cave Springs leads, 4-2.

Notes: Midway has won the last two meetings by a combined 78-14. Midway has won all three season openers under head coach Troy Bullard. 

Muskogee at McGuinness

Kickoff 7 p.m. Friday

First meeting.

Notes: First of three straight road games to start the season for the Roughers.

 

Chelsea at Porter

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

First meeting.

Notes: Porter has not opened the season with a win at home since a 14-12 win over Depew in 2012.

 

Gans at Webbers Falls

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Gans 46, Webbers Falls 0 (2019).

Series record: Gans leads, 6-2.

Notes: Gans has won the last six meetings by an average of 46-8.

 

SOFTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Oktaha at Chelsea, 4 p.m. 

Muskogee vs. Piedmont at Shawnee, 8 p.m.

Mounds at Warner, 6 p.m. 

Broken Bow at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m. 

Porum at Indianola, 4:30 p.m. 

Gore at Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.

Checotah at Muldrow, 4:30 p.m. 

Locust Grove at Haskell, 5:30 p.m.

 

 

 

VOLLEYBALL 

Thursday’s Games

Muskogee at McAlester, 6 p.m. 

Rejoice Christian at Wagoner, 6 p.m. 

Summit Christian at Okay, 6:30 p.m. 

 

