Checotah punched its ticket to the Class 5A regional slowpitch round with an 8-3 win over Sallisaw to clinch the district tournament Wednesday in Checotah.
A seven-run fifth broke a scoreless game. Amanda Brown’s three-run home run followed Jordyn Combs two-run shot In the sixth, Kloee Vanmeter added a solo home run to make it 8-0 before the Diamonds finished with three runs.
Brown’s three RBIs was tops in the contest for the Ladycats (19-13). Vanmeter and Bia Fields had two hits apiece.
One game earlier, Halle Britt’s leadoff homer started a six-run second in a 12-0 win against these same Diamonds. Alexis Hamilton, who was 3-for-4 for the contest, doubled in one of her two RBIs and Kohlie Atkins tripled home one of her two in a 2-for-3 game. Kaitlyn Searles had the other three-hit game, matching Hamilton’s numbers.
The day started off a bit dicey. Searles’ double in the eighth scored Brown with the winning run as Checotah won in eight innings over Seminole, 8-7. The Ladycats had a 5-1 lead evaporate with a five-run third, then after tying it only to fall behind again, tied it in the seventh on Atkins’ fielder’s choice grounder, scoring Britt to force extra innings. Britt led the inning off with a double.
Brown was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Kloee Vanmeter was 3-for-3.
***
At Oktaha in a 4A district tourney, the Lady Tigers jumped on Haskell early in both encounters, capping the day with a pair of five-run innings that paved the way to a 18-13 win and the regional ticket.
Gracie Britten’s three-run home run and Jordan Otterlifter’s two-run jack accounted for the first-inning damage and Karley Fewel’s two-run single was the big blow in the second for Oktaha, now 22-1.
Britten later had a three-run blast and finished 5-for-5 with eight RBIs. Otterlifter was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Ava Scott went 3-for-4.
Haskell got going late, scoring nine in the final two innings after falling behind 15-4. Lynzi Kelley’s grand slam in the sixth and Reagan Wright’s grand slam in the seventh fueled that rally.
Oktaha handed Haskell its other loss, 15-10, building a 14-0 lead through three innings. Scott, Britten and Peyton Bryan each had two-run home runs in that surge. Otterlifter also homered later, a solo shot. Fewel, Britten, Scott, Bryan and Brynn Surmont all had three-hit games with Bryan driving in four runs, tops in that category.
Again it was a couple of the same bats that got Haskell within range. Kelley had a pair of homers, accounting for five RBIs. Wright had a solo shot as did Elise Bowden.
Oktaha opened by beating Salina 15-0. Fewel homered twice in a 14-run third inning, a three-run shot and a two-run shot, in a 2-for-3 game, driving in five runs. Scott had a solo home run.
Haskell, which ends up 19-13, beat Salina in its opener, 19-0.
