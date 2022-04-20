HASKELL -- Kirsten Berry’s long ball launched Oktaha and the Lady Tigers made easy pickings of its Class 4A district playoff tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers beat Salina 14-0 and double-dipped Tahlequah Sequoyah 13-1 and 16-0, to punch their ticket to next week’s regional round.
Berry, hitting 10th in the lineup, homered in her first four times at bat covering two games, and finished the day 5-for-6 at the late. But she had plenty of help.
Peyton Bryan was right there. She homered four times in all — a three-run blast against Salina and twice in the second game against Sequoyah — one a grand slam.
Ava Scott hit safely in her final six at-bats, going 7-for-9 on the day, and had a homer in game two.. She was one of four to go 3-for-3 in the finale — Bryan, Bekah Bunch and Mackenzie Eaves matched her.
“We’ve talked about moving Kirsten up in the order, but we have a lot of kids who can hit the ball that well,” Oktaha coach Kia Moore said afterward.
The Lady Tigers were pretty much shut-down on defense. Behind pitcher Jordan Otterlifter, they allowed just two run and 10 hits. Oktaha as a team had 45.
The games were moved from Oktaha to Haskell’s artificial turf field due to weather and field concerns.
“The dimensions were pretty much like ours — 210 down the line and 225 straight-away which is a little longer than ours but we have a higher wall in center,” Holmes said. “It was just a good hitting day and we’ll take those when they come.”
Sequoyah, coming off a year in which the entire athletic program was shut down due to COVID, ends its earlier at the earliest point in memory.
“When I saw them in our district, I wasn’t too thrilled,” Holmes said. “They’re still Sequoyah and you know they’ll be back.”
Sequoyah finished 10-9. Salina 6-12. Sequoyah beat Salina 17-16 in the other game of the district tournament.
