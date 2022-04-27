The Oktaha Lady Tigers ended a brief state drought for area softball on Wednesday, but they did it the hard way.
Oktaha punched its ticket after beating Heavener 19-3 coming back through the consolation bracket. The area missed state a year ago for the first time since 1986 and was also collectively shut out this past fall in fastpitch.
Oktaha (23-9) opened up the day by taking down Heavener 14-9. Ava Scott and Kristen Berry led the way with three hits apiece. Brynn Surmont drove in four runs. Game two saw Oktaha’s bats go cold as they could only manage four hits and were shut out by Dale 17-0. Surmont and Petyon Bryan each had two hits.
In the decisive game three, Bekah Bunch got things started in the bottom of the first with a three-run home run. The Lady Tigers finished with 15 hits in the final game. Jordan Otterlifter had four RBIs.
All but Checotah, which plays Thursday, were ousted in regional action.
6A at Broken Arrow
Muskogee let game one against Bartlesville get away after owning a 3-0 lead after five, surrendering a three-run sixth and the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh, losing 4-3. Jaye Barnoski, Kye Carter and Feather Johnson drove in Muskogee’s runs. Karsyn York was 2-for-2, both doubles.
The Lady Roughers were ousted by Broken Arrow 13-8. It was 8-2 BA when Muskogee matched the Tigers’ five-run outburst in the top half of the second to cut it to one. Feather Johnson had a three-run home run and after Kambri Johnson doubled home two. Jaliyah Simmons was 3-for-3 in the elimination game and Shay Grissom 3-for-4.
The Lady Roughers end the season 10-19.
5A at Perkins
Eufaula opened up regional play dropping a heartbreaker against Perkins-Tryon 8-5. The Lady Ironheads scored five runs in the fifth inning and took a four-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning but allowed seven runs to lose in walk-off fashion. Kate Pippenger and Adison McLaughlin drove in two runs apiece.
In game two Eufaula fought off elimination by knocking off Chandler 11-7. Amberly Adcock led the way going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. In game three Eufaula was eliminated by Stilwell 4-3 and finish 20-11.
4A at Henryetta
Haskell started the day by taking down Prague 14-3. Lynzi Kelley had a big game going 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI’s. Reagan Wright had two home runs while Alex Bowden, Riley Westmoreland and Raylin Morgan each hit one home run.
In game two the Lady Haymakers collected 10 hits but only managed to plate four runs and fell to Henryetta 13-4. Kelly and Saylor Brown each had a home run.
Game three was a rematch with Prague and Haskell was knocked out 17-6. Brown, Wright, Morgan and Brilee Boutwell all had home runs. The Lady Haymakers end their season 26-11.
Class 3A regional at Pocola
Gore got off to a rocky start and was overwhelmed by Pocola 15-1. In game two Gore was shut out by Hartshorne and fell 24-0. The Lady Pirates end their season 8-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.