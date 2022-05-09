Oktaha saw opportunity come and go Monday in a quick one and done in the Class 4A slowpitch state tournament at Oklahoma City.
The Lady Tigers scored two in their first at-bat to take a quick lead. But they wound up stranding two. That trend would continue the rest of the contest, stranding nine baserunners in all in a 5-2 loss to Silo.
Bekah Bunch singled home Ava Scott, who led off with a single to center. Kirsten Berry’s single brought Peyton Bryan, who doubled behind Scott, home from third.
With two outs, Jordan Otterlifter’s single got Bunch to third, but Berry was tossed out trying to take second to end the inning.
A two-run error by Bryan in the bottom of the inning gave Silo a lead it would not relinquish, although Oktaha (23-10) had its chances.
The Lady Tigers loaded the bases in the fourth with one out, but Christina Clark snagged a pair of fly balls from Brynna Rodden and Ryleigh Bacon to keep Oktaha off the board.
In the fifth, Scott hit into a double play, again to Clark, who turned a double play with a throw to third to get Hannah Focht.
With the score 4-2 at that point, Silo’s Charley Hampton led off the home half of the fifth with a home run to left.
Oktaha had the tying run at the plate with two out in the seventh after Otterlifter walked and Bacone singled courtesy runner Miley Holt to third, but Focht’s grounder to Makayla Clark at second ended the game.
Otterlifter and Scott had two hits each. Oktaha outhit Silo 10-9. The Lady Tigers were also denied a state trip in basketball by Silo.
