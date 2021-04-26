WAGONER — In American football, when you find a weak spot in the defense, you exploit it. And the same is true for that other more worldly version of football too.
Hilldale junior forward Hagan Baccus found the right side of the Wagoner defense susceptible and used her speed to make several runs into open space, scoring a goal and an assist as the Lady Hornets nailed down third place in District 4A-4 with a 3-1 win over the Lady Bulldogs Monday night at W.L. Odom Field.
“During a game I try to find the weaknesses of the team I’m playing, and I noticed tonight they had a really huge gap in their back line,” said Baccus. “And when we had the ball, I was looking for the defenders to turn and spin out letting me get through the gap and beat them with my speed.”
Hilldale got on the board first with a goal by Bella McWilliams on a 25-yard free kick at the 15-minute mark left in the first half and that’s where things stood at halftime.
The Lady Hornets (9-5, 2-2) got their second goal eight minutes into the second half as McWilliams hit a streaking Baccus with a perfect pass. But Wagoner cut the lead in half three minutes later on a 32-yard free kick by Anna Holmes.
Hilldale controlled play throughout the rest of the second half and finally got their insurance goal on a pass from Baccus running on the wing to Aspen Nunn in front of the goal with 19 minutes to play. Baccus also had two open shots off her runs that were turned away by Wagoner goalie Bethany Moore.
“Hagan played really well tonight knowing when to hold the ball and turn and when we could find her with a through ball,” said Hornet coach Conner Schwab. “We stayed focused for the whole 80 minutes which is something we haven’t always done, so that was nice to see as we get ready to go into playoffs.”
For the Lady Bulldogs (7-7, 1-3), coach Brandon Carr was proud of his girls but is still trying to find a leader to help put the pieces together.
“We just don’t have a lot of leadership on our team,” he said. “We’ve got a good core group but we’re struggling to put it together and we keep thinking the next game will be it but we’re about of games to get it done.”
Wagoner will travel to Poteau Tuesday for their regular season finale with both the boys and girls needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt.
Boys: Hilldale 7, Wagoner 0
Patrick Murphy scored a hat trick for the Hornets, and the Hilldale defense recorded its 12th shutout of the season to all but nail down the number two spot in the district and get a home game to open next week’s playoffs.
With games lost last week due to the weather, the Hornets got a lot of extra practice time which Schwab felt really paid off.
“We really worked on some things last week since we didn’t get to play, and it was exciting to see everything we worked on in practice show up in the game. And we did well with that,” said Schwab. “We came out wanting to control the tempo and play our kind of game and I felt we did that well.”
The Hornets (13-1, 3-1) did come out attacking from the start and ended up outshooting Wagoner (7-4, 2-2) 34-1 in the game.
Blayne McDaniel got things started for Hilldale eight minutes into the game as he corralled a loose in the box and put it in for a score. Charlie Divelbiss, Murphy and Ryker Milton also had first-half goals.
Murphy got two goals in the second half and assisted with one on a corner kick that Pearson Weaver headed in for the final Hilldale goal.
“We just couldn’t catch up with their speed and after they scored on us early we got kind of out of whack. But we’re young and that’s to be expected,” said Wagoner coach Brandon Carr.
The Hornets will also close out the regular season Tuesday as they host Stillwell in a make-up game from last Friday. The girls will play at 1:30 p.m. and the boys at 3:30.
