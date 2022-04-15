The Tulsa Washington Hornets proved to be just a little to big and physical as they controlled a defensive battle and knocked off the Muskogee Roughers 2-0 Friday night at Indian Bowl in a District 6A-4 game that started early due to the threat of inclement weather.
It was a disappointing Senior Night for nine Rougher seniors who were outshot 17-4 in the game as the Hornets dominated play particularly in the first half.
Washington (9-3, 4-1) got on the board with 11:40 to play in the first half as Henry Holman got free in the scoring end, dribbled around a couple of defenders and put it past Rougher keeper Colin O’Reilly who replaced the injured Myles Few. The only other score came in the final minute of the half as Charlie Nickel got a deflected ball and nailed a shot from 20 yards out.
“We tried to battle back in the second half. We tried to switch things around and tried to put different players in at different positions to try and get a goal and get back in the game, but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” said Rougher head coach Diego Zavala. “They were a very physical and disciplined team.”
The Roughers (5-5, 2-3) will travel to Bixby next Tuesday and then close out the regular season next Friday at Bartlesville.
Girls: Washington 4, Muskogee 0
Senior Night for the gals was somewhat different as coach Oscar Flores loses only three to graduation off a young Lady Rougher team
The Lady Hornets (7-4, 3-2) completely owned the game as they put 38 shots on goals compared to just one for Muskogee.
Despite lots of opportunities, Washington didn’t get on the board until the 15:04 mark of the first half on a corner kick by Hallie Lynch and a header by Emily Cross. So Muskogee had to feel good at halftime just down 1-0.
But Washington continued the offensive onslaught until Mia Shadlow fount the net from 12 yards out with 28:30 to play to make it 2-0. Sydney Bracher added a third goal with 17:15 to play and Washington completed the scoring with a goal in the last minute of the game.
“Booker T. is a good squad, and they go forward quickly, and they play direct but overall, I was pretty happy with the game.” said Flores. “We let in a couple of goals late but overall, I’m pretty happy with how the girls did. On offense we’re trying some things and we know that to have success in this district we have to play defensively so the offensive chances will be few and far between.”
Alexis Myers, Madeline Armstrong and Tiana Givens all played their final game at Indian Bowl for the Lady Roughers (2-8, 1-4) and Flores saluted their efforts.
“They’ve been a great group of girls and have come a long way. They all got to start tonight even though was injured but pushed through and played the whole game and I think that speaks to the mentality of this group,” he said.
