FORT GIBSON — Minus it’s top scorer, Jillian Strange, Wagoner was in a bit of trouble even before the bus arrived here Monday.
To top it off, their coach, Brandon Carr, was also missing.
Both were red-carded in their season finale last week, Strange for responding to contact made against her, and Carr for his reaction to an iffy call, and from kickoff here Monday, the rest of the Lady Bulldogs outfit was smothered by the red defense of the Lady Tigers in a 5-0 Class 4A first-round playoff at Leo Donahue-Tiger Stadium.
“We know what she brings to the table, but even so, we would’ve been prepared,” Tigers coach Billy Whitehead said. “We shut her down last year, and really, we don’t focus on any one person, our focus is to stay fully focused, sharp and solid in all assignments.”
It was the 13th shutout this season for FGHS — and sixth consecutive dating back to an April 5 win over Stilwell, 7-1.
“Some of us may have been a little relieved she was gone. She’s a good player but we’re going to be strong no matter what,” said senior defender Natalie Lee, regarding Strange. “It’s been that way every year I’ve been here. Who comes on, who comes off, it’s always good.
“We’re the ones who see the field, so we help each other by communicating to everyone.”
Alyssa Langston’s shot on a breakaway with nine minutes to go until halftime was caught by Fort Gibson goaltender Jordan Hayes. That would represent the only scoring chance for Wagoner.
Fort Gibson had a 26-1 advantage on shots on goal.
The most shots on goal this year by any team against the Lady Tigers is eight in a 2-1 loss to Tulsa Washington on March 22 — their only loss this season.
“The defense isn’t just defined on the back end but midfielders, forwards, it’s all about working together,” Whitehead said. “We defend, our goals will drop.”
Sydney Taylor scored with 33:27 to go in the first half from 30 yards out with an assist from Kenzie Snell, and Klaire Downey scored on a deflection off a corner kick from Hagan Baccus. The 2-0 lead at the half would be more than enough.
Jenna Whitley’s backdoor shot, coming off a miss by Baccus that ricocheted off the post, made it 3-0. Downey and Baccus added unassisted goals in the final 10:15.
Fort Gibson (15-1) will host either Metro Christian (14-1) or Cascia Hall (12-1) on Thursday. Those two were postponed to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
If it’s Metro, it will be a rematch of last year’s 2-1 win by the Lady Tigers in the state title game.
Wagoner finishes at 7-8.
“We knew this was going to be a tough battle given our circumstances,” said acting head coach Ray Bell, Carr’s assistant.
“I told the girls for some of you, this is your chance. We liked the way we started defensively even though they got two first-half goals. They wore us down. They’re a good team and you can bet they’ll be in the thick of things to get another title.”
