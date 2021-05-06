Lauren Undaunted’s second-half goal stood up as the only one necessary as Fort Gibson defeated Oologah 1-0 at Oologah on Thursday to reach the Class 4A semifinals next week.
The Lady Tigers had 30 shots on goal to the Rams’ 6. The win gave Fort Gibson (13-3) redemption for an early season 2-1 loss to Oologah on the Lady Tigers’ pitch.
“It was back and forth the first 10 minutes, but we settled in and really dominated the match,” said Fort Gibson coach Billy Whitehead. “Back when we played them the first time it was a very physical game. We came out and responded very physical and came ready to play.”
Oologah finishes at 14-3.
With their third straight shutout, Fort Gibson will host Woodward (12-4) on Tuesday, time to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.