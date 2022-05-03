Fort Gibson and Metro Christian had to wait an additional day to play their first-round playoff soccer match.
And once Tuesday rolled around, they waited the maximum time to decide who advances, with the Tigers winning 3-2 after a 5-3 advantage on penalty kicks.
Connor Loepp, Zander Floyd and Simeon Adair’s PKs were each matched by Metro. Gabriel Estrada made his, putting the Tigers up 4-3.
Tiger goalkeeper Scout Taylor, who just missed stopping the third Metro goal when it went off his fingertips, blocked the ensuing one, setting up Jaxon Perdue for the clincher. It set off a celebration that no doubt continued out of Tulsa and down the Muskogee Turnpike knowing they’ll get a shot at redemption on Thursday night when they go to Hilldale for a quarterfinal game. Hilldale beat Fort Gibson 3-0 two weeks ago en route to winning the District 4A-4 title.
“The one I almost got I remembered him going that way on a PK earlier,” Taylor said. “I thought he’ll do it again, and he did. I was proud for almost getting it, but I got another chance and made that count.”
Fort Gibson is 9-7. Metro Christian finished 11-4.
Seth Rowan had both of Fort Gibson’s goals in regulation after Metro drew first blood. It was 2-1 Tigers at the half. Metro tied it with about 15 minutes to play.
Two scoreless overtimes set up the finish.
“I was proud of them for hustling and gutting out that win, going down 1-0 and coming back in a flurry to get the lead and just battled them the whole way,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Friend.
It’ll be a busy Thursday. The Lady Tigers will host Metro at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s state title game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.