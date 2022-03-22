FORT GIBSON — In the early part of the season, no matter the sport, a team works to improve and schedules tougher opponents to accomplish that. That was the goal of the defending Class 4A state champion Fort Gibson Lady Tigers as Class 6A Tulsa Washington visited Leo Donahue Stadium Tuesday night.
But, as is often the case, the lesson was a tough one as Fort Gibson suffered its first loss of the season, 2-1 to the Lady Hornets.
“That’s why we put them on the schedule,” said Lady Tiger coach Billy Whitehead. “Our first three games we played well, and we looked forward to a team that would better test us and Booker T did. It was a loss but a 2-1 loss to a team whose only loss so far was to Jenks is a loss we’ll take because this is still early in the season.”
Fort Gibson (3-1) had its chances with 11 shots on goal but the only one they could put in the net was a 33-yard free kick by Sydney Taylor that sailed high in the back of the net just over the outstretched arms of the goalie.
It marked the first game of the season for Taylor as well as goalkeeper Jordan Hayes, Jenna Whiteley and Kenzie Snell — all just off of the Lady Tiger basketball team that went to the state tournament a couple of weeks ago.
Tulsa Washington (4-1) got its first goal 10 minutes into the game from Ryn Drummond off a pass from Marleigh Moss and then scored the eventual winning goal with 14 minutes left in the match off a pass from Katherine Kendrick to Mia Shadlow.
“We had our chances but just couldn’t convert and the two goals we gave up we were just out of position,” said Whitehead.
Boys:
Tulsa Washington 4,
Fort Gibson 0
The Tigers (1-3) played shorthanded with injuries and could never get in synch on offense with just eight shots on goal as they played without senior Seth Rowan, a speed merchant of the offense, who pulled a hamstring in practice on Monday.
Like Whitehead, Tiger coach Todd Friend welcomed the chance to play a team from a larger class.
“You know if a 6A team wants to come and play a 4A team that says something about our program. But we play these games to get us mentally tough and ready when we get in to district play.”
The Hornets (2-1) scored on a pair of corner kicks in the first 10 minutes of the game by Ethan Gordon and Christian Boudreaux and added a second half goal by Charlie Nickel and a penalty kick goal by Luke Walker to round out the scoring.
“I though we really controlled the second half until we got tired in the last 10 minutes and somewhat after their two quick goals in the first half,” said Friend.
The Tigers will host Bethany on Friday night beginning at 5:30 p.m.
