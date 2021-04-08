FORT GIBSON — As the soccer season begins winding down, the Fort Gibson Tigers seem to be heating up as they recorded their fourth straight shutout with a 6-0 win over a young but outmatched Wagoner team Thursday night in a District 4A-4 encounter at Leo Donahue Stadium.
“This is the way we want to be playing now that we’re winding through the district schedule but with our toughest games still ahead of us,” said Tiger coach Todd Friend. “I think we started the game a little relaxed and gave up a quick shot on goal, but once we settled in, we got a couple of nice free kicks by Seth (Rowan) and we finally started finding some of those lanes in the offense that led to the last goal of the first half.”
Rowan scored the hat trick for the Tigers with two free kicks from about 20 yards out in the first half that found the back of the net, and then a one-touch score in the second half. Standout midfielder Jose Estrada also had an excellent match with a goal and an assist and junior Scout Taylor added a pair of goals for Fort Gibson (8-1, 3-0).
The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1) were outshot 20-4 on the night with their best chance to score coming in the second half, as Ethan Muhlenweg was just wide in a one-on-one against Tiger goalie Atlas Potter.
“We’re a young group this year,” said Wagoner coach Brandon Carr. “I think losing the season last year affected the boys more than the girls and so we’re still just trying to fit people in the right places this year.”
Girls: Fort Gibson 4, Wagoner 0
Like the boys, the Lady Tigers had another stellar defensive effort as they recorded their sixth shutout of the season. With the win, Fort Gibson (8-2, 3-0 4A-4) remains tied with Metro Christian for the district lead as Hilldale fell out of the mix with a loss on Thursday.
There was less offense in the girls contest with Fort Gibson owning an 11-2 shot advantage in the game, but the Lady Tigers converted four of those shots into goals for a good shot percentage, which was pleasing to coach Billy Whitehead.
“You know we struggled a bit early in the season and we’re coming around, but I think we can still play at an even higher level,” he said. “We moved the ball well and even though we didn’t put up as many shots as usual, we hit a better percentage. We had a heart-to-heart talk the other day and we brought in Jerry Walker to say a few words and I think that all showed tonight.”
Walker of course is a former Lady Tigers basketball coach with multiple state titles.
For the Lady Bulldogs (6-5, 2-1), their coach acknowledges that they’re still trying to find their way.
“We ran our third or fourth formation of the year tonight trying to find the right combination,” said Carr. “We’re still moving people around but we haven’t clicked yet as a team. Once we do I think we’ll be alright, but our time is starting to run out.”
The Lady Tigers got started quickly as with barely five minutes gone in the match senior Lauren Undaunted made a long run after taking a pass from Sydney Taylor and put it past the keeper for a 1-0 lead. Later in the half a pair that worked together well on the basketball court for the Lady Tigers made it happen on the pitch as Jenna Whiteley made a nice pass into the goal mouth to Reese Webb who tapped it in to up the count to 2-0.
Three minutes into the second half Albany Adair made a nice run on a through ball and rifled it in for a score and Taylor finished off the scoring with a 40-yard free kick score two minutes later.
Both squads will be home for district action next Tuesday as the Tigers will host Poteau while Wagoner will entertain Tulsa Central.
