Girls
PORTER 6, CUSHING 0 — Porter opened the year on the winning end as Natalie Perry-Hunter and Lauren Lindell combined for all of the Lady Pirates’ points with three goals each. Courtney Dickey, who was Porter’s goalie registered six saves.
COWETA 7, HILLDALE 1 — Hilldale prevented the shutout as Jenna Leeds scored the lone goal for the Lady Hornets (0-1). Gabby Dover was credited with the assist.
Despite the loss, Hilldale coach Michael Foreman was happy with the effort. “It’s hard to see any good in a loss like this,” he said, “But I'm proud of the effort the girls showed.”
Boys
HILLDALE 2, COWETA 0 --- Brody Haraway and Alonso Perez scored a goal each to lift Hilldale (1-0) past Coweta.
