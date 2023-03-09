Wagoner Tournament (G) --- Porter beat Bristow 3-0 in the semifinal of the Wagoner tournament. Lauren Lindell, Abby Gourd and Natalie Perry Hunter were responsible for the Lady Pirates' scoring. Abby Gourd and Makiah Looper, and Natalie had the assists and Izzy Houston had 5 saves. Porter (4-0) faces Claremore Sequoyah in the Championship at 5 p.m. Friday, while
host Wagoner (1-1) faces Summit Christian at 9 a.m. after losing to Bristow 2-0.
Wagoner Tournament (B) --- Wagoner advanced to the tournament championship Friday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs defeated Bristow 6-3 as Harley Baker and Ethan Muehlenweg led with two goals each. Wagoner (4-0) followed up with a 2-0 semifinal win over Grove as Baker and Muehlenweg accounted for both goals. Caiden Dick had four saves. The Bulldogs get the winner of McAlester-Poteau in the finals.
