For a group of five seniors, it was a very special Tuesday night at Hornet Stadium.
The Hilldale boys soccer team was victorious in their first-ever home playoff game as they decisioned the Oologah Mustangs 2-0 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Hornets advance to the second round as they travel to Holland Hall on Thursday night.
Perhaps showing the effects of not playing for a week, the Hornets got off to a slow start as the Mustangs controlled the first 15 minutes. In fact, it was some nifty goal keeping by Hornet keeper Colton Morgan who deflected one shot that went off the cross bar and made a leaping save on a 50-yard free kick to keep Oologah from grabbing an early lead.
The Hornets finally got on the board at the 11:45 mark of the first half off a corner kick by Patrick Murphy that bounced around in the goal box before being knocked in by Blayne McDaniel. The 1-0 lead which was how the first half ended as the Hornets outshot the Mustangs 8-3.
The second half was a different story as Hilldale exercised complete control of the game.
The Hornets’ second goal came three minutes into the half and also came from a set play off a throw-in by Jaxson Whittiker that Charlie Divelbiss was able to head in after a miss by Murphy.
Later in the half it looked like the Hornets were going to put the game away as they were awarded a penalty kick with 16 minutes to play.
But Mustang keeper Blake Oliphant guessed right on Corbett Weaver’s PK and made a diving block of the kick headed for the lower right corner.
A few minutes later, Oologah’s frustrations boiled over as they received two red cards in the space of about three minutes which gave Hilldale a two-player advantage for the final 12 minutes.
But Hornets coach Conner Schwab at that point elected to pull back.
“After that second red card, we just played keep-away for the most part so we didn’t take a chance on getting anyone hurt,” said Schwab.
“Overall, it wasn’t our best outing of the season, but we kept plugging away and got the job done. It was very nice to see the work that’s been done to bring this program along pay off with our first home playoff game and a win on top of it.”
It was a special win as well for Weaver who, along with his brothers, has been an integral part of the growth of the Hilldale soccer program.
“You know this was really special tonight. I wish we could have done it while my older brother was still on the team but my younger brother is still here to share it with. I think we started off not quite clicking on passes tonight but we managed to get the job done.”
Schwab said the Hornets will study film Wednesday and get ready for the Dutch who beat Hilldale 1-0 early in the season and who have been to the state finals or semifinals the past four years. Game time in Tulsa will be 7 p.m.
