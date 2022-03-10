While the north wind turned the Hilldale pitch into an icebox, the Hornets themselves remained red hot as Person Weaver scored a pair of goals to lead to a 4-0 win over Catoosa Thursday night.
Hilldale remains undefeated on the season at 4-0.
With the wind whipping at their backs in the first half, the Hornets controlled the pace of the game and held the ball in the Catoosa end most the half but Pearson’s first goal off an assist from Blayne McDaniel, who had four assists on the night, was the only shot out of 11 on goal that found the back of the net.
“Catoosa played real well in the first half. They were organized against us and made things tough for us,” said Hornet coach Conner Schwab. “We made some tactical changes in the second half and improved our spacing and it paid off,”
Coming out in the second half and going into the wind, the Hornets still managed to control the game by winning a majority of 50-50 balls and keeping the ball on the ground and out of the wind. It took only 2 1/2 minutes to score the second Hornet goal as freshman Hayden Pickering took a through ball and scored from seven yards out to make it 2-0. Weaver added his second goal six minutes later, and the Hornets closed out the scoring in the final two minutes on a goal by another freshman Brody Haraway.
“Overall, good team play all around, particularly the second half which is what we want to see this time of year,” said Schwab.
The Hornets recorded 23 shots on goal compared to just 2 for Catoosa (2-2).
Hilldale will spend part of the upcoming spring break in Tennessee playing some tough teams from the Volunteer state.
Girls: Hilldale 3, Catoosa 0
The Lady Hornets picked up their first win of the season as Aspen Nunn turned the hat trick and Hilldale moved to 1-3 on the season. Nunn got her first goal on a penalty kick in the first half and then two more in the second half with assists credited to Addesen Glass and Hallie Foreman.
“It’s good to get the monkey off our back,” laughed Hilldale’s new coach Michael Foreman.
“We came out with intensity tonight and we didn’t let up. The only negative possibly was not finishing the opportunities we had when they came about. The back line and keeper both played solid games as well.”
After falling big to Coweta to open the season, the girls had narrow losses to Glenpool and Wagoner and Foreman feels that the re-tooled Lady Hornets are starting to find themselves.
“I think the girls are playing more calm now,” said Foreman. “We’re learning to play with urgency and intensity but staying calm, and I think that along with the girls still learning to mesh together is setting us on a good path for when we start district and have a good district run.”
