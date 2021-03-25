Hilldale got one team in the title round of its own tournament. For the other, it was a near miss.
Patrick Murphy, Pearson Weaver and Alonzo Perez had goals for the Hornets in a 3-0 semifinal win over the Bixby JV at Hornet Field.
Murphy’s goal, off an assist from Blayne McDaniel, got Hilldale rolling. Weaver made it 2-0, which is what it stood at half.
Jaden McWilliams and Colton Morgan split halves at goal, getting the shutout and into a matchup against Rogers, a 2-1 winner over Rejoice Christian, at 7:30 Friday night.
“We played very disciplined,” said Hilldale coach Conner Schwab, his squad now 6-0. “Good defensive effort, we controlled the ball for the most part, and it’s good to see the momentum we’re gaining going into tomorrow and district play next week.”
Hilldale’s girls were tied at 1 with Sand Springs after regulation play and lost 10-9 on penalty kicks.
With her team trailing, Aspen Nunn tied for the Lady Hornets (4-2) with 10 minutes left.
Schwab was impressed with his team’s effort against a 6A outfit.
“It was good to have them in the tournament,” he said. “We liked the challenge. We controlled the ball a lot of the game and just had some opportunities not go our way against a really good goalie who I think is going to play college ball at Rogers State.”
Hilldale will take on Cascia Hall at 3:30 for third place.
Sand Springs will take on Fort Gibson, which emerged from the other side of the girls bracket with a pair of wins, 3-0 over Victory Christian and 1-0 against Cascia Hall, to go to 3-1 entering Friday’s title matchup.
Sydney Taylor had a pair of goals in the morning win against Victory, with Addie Shaw adding the other. FGHS allowed no shots on goal in that game, making against Cameron Walker played first half and Lexie Foutch the second half.
In the semifinal, Jenna Whiteley’s first-half goal from about 15 yards out stood up as enough to move on. Jordan Hayes had four saves. Fort Gibson opened the season beating Cascia 2-0.
Lot better effort today than Tuesday,” said FGHS coach Billy Whitehead, referring to the 2-1 loss to Oologah. “We’re just getting Jenna out from basketball and she’s getting into soccer mode but she came up big in the second game.”
